Invesco Canada announces changes to the Invesco QQQ Index ETF

TORONTO, April 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced changes to an existing Invesco Canada Fund, the Invesco QQQ Index ETF (QQC.F).

Invesco will change the name of the Invesco QQQ Index ETF (QQC.F) to the Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF. QQC.F currently holds securities of Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (Nasdaq ticker: QQQ). Invesco will change the QQC.F investment strategies so that it holds securities of QQQ and/or securities of the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (Nasdaq ticker: QQQM). Each of QQQ and QQQM provides exposure to the NASDAQ-100 Index. Additionally, the management fee will be reduced from 0.25% to 0.20%. Each of these changes will be effective on or about May 14, 2021.



Current New (effective on or about May 14, 2021) Fund Name Invesco QQQ Index ETF Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF Management Fee (% of NAV) 0.25% 0.20%

Please contact Invesco at 1.800.874.6275.

