Invesco Canada announces changes to risk ratings on two Canadian-listed ETFs

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced changes to the risk ratings applicable to two of its Canadian-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The changes in risk ratings are effective immediately and detailed in the following table:

ETF name and series Ticker

symbol Previous risk

rating New risk rating Invesco FTSE RAFI Global+ Index ETF, USD Units PXG.U Medium to High Medium Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF, USD Units PZW.U Medium to High Medium

The risk rating changes were made in accordance with the risk classification methodology set by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of funds. No changes have been made to the investment objectives or strategies of these ETFs. A summary of the risk rating classification methodology, investment objectives and strategies of an ETF can be found in the ETF's most recently filed prospectus.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.



In contrast, if an ETF is actively managed, then the sub-advisor has discretion to adjust that ETF's holdings in accordance with the ETF's investment objectives and strategies.

Some ETFs seek to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the applicable index, and are not actively managed. This means that the sub-advisor will not attempt to take defensive positions in declining markets and the ETF will continue to provide exposure to each of the securities in the index regardless of whether the financial condition of one or more issuers of securities in the index deteriorates.

FTSE® is a trademark owned by the London Stock Exchange Group companies and is used by FTSE International Limited ("FTSE") under licence. The FTSE RAFI® Index Series is calculated by FTSE in conjunction with Research Affiliates LLC ("RA"). Neither FTSE nor RA sponsor, endorse or promote this product and are not in any way connected to it and do not accept any liability in relation to its issue, operation and trading. Any intellectual property rights in the Index values and constituent list vest in FTSE.

"Fundamental Index®" and/or "Research Affiliates Fundamental Index®" and/or "RAFI®" and/or all other RA trademarks, trade names, patented and patent-pending concepts are the exclusive property of Research Affiliates, LLC."

Invesco is a registered business name of Invesco Canada Ltd.

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

© Invesco Canada Ltd., 2020

