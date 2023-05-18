TORONTO, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced today proposed changes to its Canadian mutual fund line-up. The changes will further simplify and enhance the firm's product offerings as part of its continued commitment to delivering best in class products and services.

The firm will be launching the following series on the respective mutual funds below (the "Launching Series"), effective on or about open of business on June 14, 2023 :

Fund Launching Series Invesco Global Select Equity Fund Series P Invesco Global Bond Fund Series W Invesco Global Equity Income Advantage Fund Series W Invesco Global Select Equity Class Series W Invesco International Companies Class Series W Invesco Emerging Markets Class Series W

The firm will be changing the names of the following mutual funds, effective on or about close of business on July 27, 2023 :

Current Fund Name Proposed Fund Name Invesco Europlus Fund Invesco EQV European Equity Fund Invesco International Companies Fund Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Invesco International Companies Class Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Class Invesco Emerging Markets Fund Invesco Developing Markets Fund Invesco Emerging Markets Class Invesco Developing Markets Class Invesco U.S. Companies Fund Invesco American Franchise Fund Invesco U.S. Companies Class Invesco American Franchise Class

The firm proposes to change the investment objectives of Invesco Global Dividend Achievers ETF Fund, effective on or about open of business on July 27, 2023 . This change is subject to investor approval and an investor meeting will be held on or about July 24, 2023 .

Further details surrounding the investment objectives change will be included in a management information circular and proxy, which will be available online, and a Notice and Access letter expected to be mailed in June 2023 to investors of record as of June 5, 2023.

If the investment objectives change is approved by investors, the fund's name will be changed to "Invesco Global Dividend ESG ETF Fund" and the investment strategies will be updated to align with the new investment objectives.

The firm will execute series terminations on the following funds, effective on or about close of business July 28, 2023 . Effective immediately, these series of shares and units of these funds are closed to all investments:

Fund Series Termination Invesco Global Focus Fund Series M and Series O Invesco Global Focus Class Series PTFU Invesco Global Class Series PTFU

The firm proposes to merge the following "Non-Continuing Funds" into the respective "Continuing Funds," effective on or about close of business August 11, 2023 :

Non-Continuing Funds Continuing Funds Invesco Canadian Short-Term Bond Fund Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund Invesco Global Class Invesco Global Select Equity Class Invesco Global Focus Class Invesco Global Select Equity Class Invesco Global Focus Fund Invesco Global Select Equity Fund

These mergers are subject to investor approval and an investor meeting will be held on or about July 24, 2023.

Further details surrounding the mergers will be included in a management information circular and proxy, which will be available online, and a Notice and Access letter expected to be mailed in June 2023 to investors of record as of June 5, 2023.

If the mergers are approved, all series of shares and units of the Non-Continuing Funds will be closed to all investments effective on or about July 28, 2023.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. (Ticker NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US $1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of March 30, 2023. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Invesco is a registered business name of Invesco Canada Ltd.

Contact: Matthew Chisum, [email protected], 347.371.0479

