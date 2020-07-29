TORONTO, July 29, 2020 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced proposed changes to its product line. Subject to investor approvals, Invesco proposes to change the investment objectives for three existing Invesco Canada funds – the Invesco Tactical Bond ETF (PTB), the Invesco Tactical Bond ETF Fund, and the Invesco DWA Global Momentum Index ETF (DWG). Invesco is also seeking investor approval for a change in the management fee of Invesco DWA Global Momentum Index ETF (DWG). Additionally, the firm has revised its investment risk ratings for four mutual funds.

Invesco Tactical Bond ETF (PTB)

Subject to investor approval, Invesco proposes changing the investment objectives of the Invesco Tactical Bond ETF (PTB). The change is subject to investor approval and an investor meeting will be held virtually on or about October 15, 2020. The implementation of this investment objectives change is also subject to acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

If approved, the change to the investment objectives will be implemented effective on or around October 30, 2020, and the fund will also change its investment strategies, name and ticker to Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF (BESG) to better reflect its new objectives. Additionally, if approved, the sub-advisory structure will change so that the Core Plus investment management team of Invesco Fixed Income becomes the portfolio management team for the Fund, and the management fee will be reduced from 0.49% of the net asset value (NAV) to 0.35% of NAV. Further details surrounding the investment objectives change and the other changes that would occur together with the investment objectives change will be included in a management information circular and proxy, which will be available online, and a Notice-and-Access Document will be mailed in September 2020 to investors of record as of August 31, 2020.



Current Proposed Fund Name Invesco Tactical Bond ETF Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF Fund Ticker PTB BESG Management Fee (% of NAV) 0.49% 0.35%

Invesco Tactical Bond ETF Fund

Subject to investor approval, Invesco proposes changing the investment objectives of the Invesco Tactical Bond ETF Fund. The change is subject to investor approval and an investor meeting will be held virtually on or about October 15, 2020. If the proposed changes to the PTB investment objectives are not approved, Invesco will not proceed with the proposed change in investment objectives for this fund.

If the proposed changes to the PTB investment objectives and these changes are approved, the change to the investment objectives will be implemented effective on or around October 30, 2020, and the fund will also change its investment strategies and name to Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF Fund to better reflect its new objectives. Additionally, if approved, the portfolio management team will change to the Core Plus investment management team of Invesco Fixed Income and the effective management and advisory fees paid by various series of the fund will be reduced. Further details surrounding the investment objectives change and the other changes that would occur together with the investment objectives change will be included in a management information circular and proxy, which will be available online, and a Notice-and-Access Document will be mailed in September 2020 to investors of record as of August 31, 2020.



Current Proposed Fund Name Invesco Tactical Bond ETF Fund Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF Fund Effective Management and Advisory Fee (Series A, T4, T6) (% of NAV) 0.90%† 0.85% Effective Management and Advisory Fee (Series F, F4, F6) (% of NAV) 0.40%† 0.35%

†For the most recently completed financial year as at March 31, 2020. The Fund currently pays a stated management and advisory fee, as well as the portion of the management and advisory fees charged by the underlying funds held by the Fund that are not for duplicative services, The current effective management and advisory fee shown in the chart above is the total of these management and advisory fees.

Invesco DWA Global Momentum Index ETF (DWG)

Subject to investor approval, Invesco proposes changing the investment objectives and management fee of the Invesco DWA Global Momentum Index ETF (DWG). These changes are subject to investor approval and an investor meeting will be held virtually on or about October 15, 2020. Invesco will not proceed with the management fee change unless it receives approval for, and implements, the investment objectives change. The implementation of this investment objectives change is also subject to acceptance by the NEO Exchange.

The Independent Review Committee ("IRC") of DWG has reviewed the potential conflict of interest matters related to the proposed management fee change, and has advised Invesco that, after reasonable inquiry, in the IRC's opinion, the proposed management fee change achieves a fair and reasonable result for DWG.

If approved, the changes to the investment objectives and management fee will be implemented effective on or around October 30, 2020, and the fund will also change its investment strategies, name and ticker to Invesco S&P 500® Momentum Index ETF (MOM) to better reflect its new objectives. Further details surrounding the proposed investment objectives and management fee changes will be included in a management information circular and proxy, which will be available online, and a Notice-and-Access Document will be mailed September 2020 to investors of record as of August 31, 2020.



Current Proposed Fund Name Invesco DWA Global Momentum Index ETF Invesco S&P 500 Momentum Index ETF Fund Ticker DWG

DWG.F

DWG.U MOM MOM.F MOM.U Management Fee (% of NAV) 0.05%† in addition to the management fees charged by the underlying ETFs DWG may hold (e.g. PIE, PIZ, PDP, DWAS). 0.18%

† The management fee for this ETF is in addition to the management fee charged by any Invesco ETF held by it. The effective management fee paid by investors in this ETF may vary significantly from period to period depending on which Invesco ETFs are held by it and the allocations thereto. Under its Index methodology, the effective management fee, on an annualized basis, at any given time may range from 0.05% to 0.90%. Please see the prospectus for more information about this ETF's index methodology and for information about the management fees, other expenses and total annual fund operating expenses for the Invesco ETFs that may be held by it.

Risk Ratings Change

Invesco has also revised its investment risk ratings for the following mutual funds:

Fund Previous investment risk rating New investment risk rating Invesco Intactive 2033 Portfolio Low Low to Medium Invesco Intactive Balanced Income Portfolio Class Low Low to Medium Invesco Intactive Balanced Income Portfolio Low Low to Medium Invesco Strategic Yield Fund Low Low to Medium

The risk rating changes were made in accordance with the risk classification methodology set by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the investment risk level of mutual funds, not a result of any changes to the investment objectives or strategies of the fund.

Contact: Stephanie Diiorio, Invesco Media Relations 212.278-9037

