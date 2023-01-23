TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced today proposed changes to its Canadian exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual fund line-up. The objective of this initiative is to simplify the firm's product offerings to enable it to sharpen the focus on areas of highest client demand. Another benefit will be increased capacity to provide better service and support while investing in those high demand products. The products listed below will be set to be terminated in 2023:

The firm plans to terminate the following TSX-Listed ETFs, effective close of business on or about April 21, 2023:

Terminating fund Ticker Symbol Invesco Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF PPS Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Small-Mid Index ETF PZC Invesco FTSE RAFI Global+ Index ETF PXG, PXG.U Invesco Global Shareholder Yield ETF PSY, PSY.U Invesco LadderRite U.S. 0-5 Year Corporate Bond Index ETF USB, USB.U Invesco S&P/TSX REIT Income Index ETF REIT Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF ELV Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility Index ETF ILV, ILV.F Invesco Senior Loan Index ETF BKL.C, BKL.U, BKL.F

The TSX-Listed ETFs will continue to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") until the close of business on or about April 17, 2023, when they are expected to cease trading and be delisted. No further subscription orders for units of the TSX-Listed ETFs will be accepted after the close of business on April 5, 2023. Unitholders of the TSX-Listed ETFs may continue to submit requests to exchange units until close of business on or about April 14, 2023 and to redeem units until April 21, 2023.

The firm plans to terminate the following NEO-Listed ETFs, effective close of business on or about April 21, 2023:

Terminating fund Ticker Symbol Invesco 1-10 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF PIB Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered All Government Bond Index ETF PGB Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF UHD, UHD.U, UHD.F Invesco S&P 500 Momentum Index ETF MOM, MOM.U, MOM.F Invesco S&P Global ex. Canada High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF GHD, GHD.F

The NEO-Listed ETFs will continue to be listed on the NEO Exchange Inc. ("NEO") until the close of business on or about April 17, 2023, when they are expected to cease trading and be delisted. No further subscription orders for units of the NEO-Listed ETFs will be accepted after the close of business on April 5, 2023. Unitholders of the NEO-Listed ETFs may continue to submit requests to exchange units until close of business on or about April 14, 2023 and to redeem units until April 21, 2023.

The firm plans to terminate the following mutual fund, effective May 5, 2023:

Terminating fund Invesco Allocation Fund

Effective immediately, all series of units of this fund are closed to new investments other than investments from investors who as of January 23, 2023 are existing investors of the fund or existing participants of the Invesco Rebalancing Service. The fund will be closed to all investments effective on or about close of business May 3, 2023.

The firm plans to terminate the following mutual funds, effective April 6, 2023:

Terminating fund Invesco Balanced Portfolio Invesco Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF Class Invesco Canadian Real Return Bond Index Fund Invesco Conservative Portfolio Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Class Invesco Global High Yield Bond Fund Invesco Global Select Balanced Fund Invesco Growth Portfolio Invesco High Growth ETF Portfolio Invesco High Growth Portfolio Invesco Intactive 2023 Portfolio Invesco Intactive 2028 Portfolio Invesco Intactive 2033 Portfolio Invesco Intactive 2038 Portfolio Invesco Moderate ETF Portfolio Invesco Moderate Portfolio Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF Fund Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF Fund Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index ETF Class Invesco U.S. Money Market Fund Invesco U.S. High Yield Bond Index Fund

Effective immediately, all series of shares and units of these funds are closed to all investments.

