TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced a change relating to an existing Invesco Canada Fund, the Invesco Senior Loan Index ETF (BKL.C, BKL.U and BKL.F).

Morningstar, Inc. ("Morningstar") has acquired the underlying index for Invesco Senior Loan Index ETF from S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P Dow Jones") and is the new index provider for this underlying index. The name of the underlying index has changed, effective today, from S&P/LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 Index to Morningstar® LSTA® US Leveraged Loan 100 IndexTM.

No changes have been made to the methodology for this underlying index in connection with this change in its ownership. S&P Dow Jones acts as the calculation agent and benchmark administrator for Morningstar for the underlying index, and in this capacity, S&P Dow Jones maintains and calculates the underlying index.

If you need more information, please contact Invesco at 1.800.874.6275.

The Morningstar® LSTA® US Leveraged Loan 100 IndexTM is a product of Morningstar, Inc. ("Morningstar") licensed for use by Invesco Capital Management LLC ("Invesco Capital").

