TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced today the September 2025 distributions for its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on September 29, 2025, will receive cash distributions payable on October 7, 2025.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Invesco ETF name Ticker

symbol† Distribution per

unit ($) Payment

frequency Asset allocation Invesco Low Volatility Portfolio ETF PLV 0.05787 Monthly Fixed income Invesco Canadian Government Floating Rate Index ETF PFL 0.04724 Monthly Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF PSB 0.04797 Monthly Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond Index ETF PFH.F 0.07782 Monthly Invesco Long Term Government Bond Index ETF PGL 0.05300 Monthly Invesco US Treasury Floating Rate Note Index ETF (USD) IUFR.U 0.06730 Monthly Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF – CAD ICCB 0.06485 Monthly Invesco Global Bond ETF – CAD ICGB 0.06496 Monthly ESG fixed income Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF BESG 0.05744 Monthly Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF – CAD IWBE 0.04771 Monthly Equity income Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF PDC 0.12967 Monthly Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF ICAE 0.06763 Monthly Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD IUAE 0.03325 Monthly Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged IUAE.F 0.03144 Monthly Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD IIAE 0.06502 Monthly Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF –CAD hedged IIAE.F 0.06078 Monthly Low-volatility equity Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF – CAD ULV.C 0.05437 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF – CAD hedged ULV.F 0.07676 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF – USD ULV.U 0.03948 Monthly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index ETF TLV 0.10428 Monthly ESG equity income Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF QQCE 0.02745 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged QQCE.F 0.02223 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF QQJE 0.01777 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged QQJE.F 0.01477 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD ESG 0.09850 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged ESG.F 0.08983 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF – CAD ESGC 0.20008 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX 60 ESG Tilt Index ETF IXTE 0.17133 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF IICE 0.39521 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged IICE.F 0.39024 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF ISTE 0.05540 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF – CAD hedged ISTE.F 0.04753 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF IUCE 0.05240 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged IUCE.F 0.04637 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Tilt Index ETF ICTE 0.14045 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF IITE 0.13545 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF – CAD hedged IITE.F 0.13537 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF IUTE 0.05775 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF – CAD hedged IUTE.F 0.04953 Quarterly Equal weight equity Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF – CAD EQLI 0.14915 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD EQL 0.13358 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD hedged EQL.F 0.11126 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – USD EQL.U 0.09763 Quarterly Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD EQE 0.16079 Quarterly Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD hedged EQE.F 0.15826 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX 60 Equal Weight Index ETF EQLT 0.13988 Quarterly Fundamental Index® methodology equity Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Index ETF PXC 0.34755 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – CAD PZW 0.14068 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – CAD hedged PZW.F 0.09907 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – USD PZW.U 0.10190 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II – CAD PXS 0.18038 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II – USD PXS.U 0.13117 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF – CAD hedged PXU.F 0.23208 Quarterly U.S. equity Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF – CAD QQCI 0.18107 Monthly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD QQC 0.03887 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged QQC.F 0.18548 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD QQEQ 0.04183 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD hedged QQEQ.F 0.03501 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD QQJR 0.02436 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged QQJR.F 0.02021 Quarterly Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF IUMF 0.03650 Quarterly Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF – CAD hedged IUMF.F 0.03395 Quarterly Global equity Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF IGET 0.04562 Quarterly Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF – CAD hedged IGET.F 0.04225 Quarterly Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF – CAD INAI 0.00228 Quarterly Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF – CAD hedged INAI.F 0.00307 Quarterly International equity Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF IIMF 0.10197 Quarterly Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF – CAD hedged IIMF.F 0.09866 Quarterly

† A ticker symbol ending with ".U" represents U.S.-dollar-denominated units. USD units of these ETFs are offered as a convenience for investors who wish to purchase with U.S. dollars and receive distributions and the proceeds of sale or redemption in U.S. dollars. The USD units are not hedged against changes in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar.

The tax composition of the Invesco ETFs' distributions will be determined on an annual basis and will only be available after the Invesco ETFs' tax year-end.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.com/ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

"FTSE®, "Russell®", "Russell 1000®", and "FTSE Russell®" are trademarks of the relevant company of the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (the "LSE Group Companies") and are used by a LSE Group Company under license. None of the LSE Group Companies, endorse or promote Invesco ETFs and are not in any way connected to them and do not accept any liability in relation to their issue, operation and trading and makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from Invesco ETFs or the suitability of the indexes for the purposes to which they are being put by Invesco.

Morningstar® is a registered trademark of Morningstar Inc. (along with its affiliates, "Morningstar") licensed for certain use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar. Morningstar makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of an Invesco ETF or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in an Invesco ETF.

Nasdaq-100® Equal Weighted Index, Nasdaq-100® ESG Index, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG IndexTM, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG IndexTM and NASDAQ Select Canadian Dividend IndexTM are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO ANY INVESCO ETFs.

S&P®, S&P 500®, S&P Composite 1500® and Dividend Aristocrats® are registered trademarks of S&P Global or its affiliates ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); TSX is a trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI") and sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, TSX and their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Invesco ETFs' indices.

For more information, please visit invesco.com/ca.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$2 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2025. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

© Invesco Canada Ltd., 2025

