TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced today the September 2024 distributions for its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on September 27, 2024, will receive cash distributions payable on October 7, 2024.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Invesco ETF name Ticker

symbol† Distribution per

unit ($) Payment

frequency Asset allocation Invesco Low Volatility Portfolio ETF PLV 0.05136 Monthly Fixed income Invesco 1-3 Year Laddered Floating Rate Note Index ETF PFL 0.07647 Monthly Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF PSB 0.04733 Monthly Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond Index ETF PFH.F 0.07626 Monthly Invesco Long Term Government Bond Index ETF PGL 0.05335 Monthly Invesco US Treasury Floating Rate Note Index ETF – USD IUFR.U 0.08385 Monthly Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF – CAD ICCB 0.06891 Monthly Invesco Global Bond ETF – CAD ICGB 0.04319 Monthly ESG fixed income Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus

Bond ETF BESG 0.05735 Monthly Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF – CAD IWBE 0.04862 Monthly Equity income Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF PDC 0.12471 Monthly Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF ICAE 0.06633 Monthly Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD IUAE 0.03080 Monthly Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged IUAE.F 0.02996 Monthly Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index

ETF – CAD IIAE 0.04803 Monthly Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF –CAD hedged IIAE.F 0.04657 Monthly Low-volatility equity Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index

ETF – CAD ULV.C 0.04560 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index

ETF – CAD hedged ULV.F 0.06631 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index

ETF – USD ULV.U 0.03359 Monthly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index ETF TLV 0.09316 Monthly ESG equity income Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF QQCE 0.02820 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD Hedged QQCE.F 0.02444 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF QQJE 0.01679 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD Hedged QQJE.F 0.01494 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD ESG 0.10161 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged ESG.F 0.09542 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF – CAD ESGC 0.18593 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX 60 ESG Tilt Index ETF IXTE 0.17796 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF IICE 0.12995 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF – CAD Hedged IICE.F 0.13205 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF ISTE 0.06121 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF – CAD Hedged ISTE.F 0.05469 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF IUCE 0.06295 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF – CAD Hedged IUCE.F 0.05624 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Tilt Index ETF ICTE 0.17128 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF IITE 0.12183 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF – CAD Hedged IITE.F 0.12565 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF IUTE 0.05464 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF – CAD Hedged IUTE.F 0.04692 Quarterly Equal weight equity Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF – CAD EQLI 0.15453 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD EQL 0.12342 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD Hedged EQL.F 0.10673 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – USD EQL.U 0.09151 Quarterly Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD EQE 0.14865 Quarterly Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD Hedged EQE.F 0.15702 Quarterly Fundamental Index® methodology equity Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Index ETF PXC 0.34243 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – CAD PZW 0.14293 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – CAD hedged PZW.F 0.10225 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – USD PZW.U 0.10629 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II – CAD PXS 0.18350 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II – USD PXS.U 0.13521 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF – CAD hedged PXU.F 0.24339 Quarterly U.S. equity Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF – CAD QQCI 0.16892 Monthly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged QQC.F 0.18856 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD QQC 0.03837 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD QQEQ 0.03855 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD Hedged QQEQ.F 0.03346 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD Hedged QQJR.F 0.01913 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD QQJR 0.02227 Quarterly Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF IUMF 0.02571 Quarterly Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF – CAD hedged IUMF.F 0.02460 Quarterly Global equity Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF IGET 0.05852 Quarterly Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF – CAD hedged IGET.F 0.05674 Quarterly Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF – CAD INAI 0.01038 Quarterly Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF - CAD Hedged INAI.F 0.01202 Quarterly International equity Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF IIMF 0.08697 Quarterly Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF – CAD hedged IIMF.F 0.08649 Quarterly

† A ticker symbol ending with ".U" represents U.S.-dollar-denominated units. USD units of these ETFs are offered as a convenience for investors who wish to purchase with U.S. dollars and receive distributions and the proceeds of sale or redemption in U.S. dollars. The USD units are not hedged against changes in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar.

The tax composition of the Invesco ETFs' distributions will be determined on an annual basis and will only be available after the Invesco ETFs' tax year-end.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.com/ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.7 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2024. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

