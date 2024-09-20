Invesco Canada announces cash distributions for its ETFs Français

News provided by

Invesco Ltd.

Sep 20, 2024, 16:00 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced today the September 2024 distributions for its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on September 27, 2024, will receive cash distributions payable on October 7, 2024.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Invesco ETF name

Ticker
symbol

Distribution per
unit ($)

Payment
frequency

Asset allocation

Invesco Low Volatility Portfolio ETF

PLV

0.05136

Monthly

Fixed income

Invesco 1-3 Year Laddered Floating Rate Note Index ETF

PFL

0.07647

Monthly

Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF

PSB

0.04733

Monthly

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond Index ETF

PFH.F

0.07626

Monthly

Invesco Long Term Government Bond Index ETF

PGL

0.05335

Monthly

Invesco US Treasury Floating Rate Note Index ETF – USD         

IUFR.U

0.08385

Monthly

Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF – CAD    

ICCB

0.06891

Monthly

Invesco Global Bond ETF – CAD           

ICGB

0.04319

Monthly

ESG fixed income

Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus
Bond ETF

BESG

0.05735

Monthly

Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF – CAD

IWBE

0.04862

Monthly

Equity income

Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF

PDC

0.12471

Monthly

Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF

ICAE

0.06633

Monthly

Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD

IUAE

0.03080

Monthly

Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged

IUAE.F

0.02996

Monthly

Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index
ETF – CAD

IIAE

0.04803

Monthly

Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF –CAD hedged

IIAE.F

0.04657

Monthly

Low-volatility equity

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index
ETF – CAD

ULV.C

0.04560

Monthly

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index
ETF – CAD hedged

ULV.F

0.06631

Monthly

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index
ETF – USD

ULV.U

0.03359

Monthly

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index ETF

TLV

0.09316

Monthly

ESG equity income

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF

QQCE

0.02820

Quarterly

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD Hedged

QQCE.F

0.02444

Quarterly

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF

QQJE

0.01679

Quarterly

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD Hedged

QQJE.F

0.01494

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD

ESG

0.10161

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged

ESG.F

0.09542

Quarterly

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF – CAD

ESGC

0.18593

Quarterly

Invesco S&P/TSX 60 ESG Tilt Index ETF

IXTE

0.17796

Quarterly

Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF

IICE

0.12995

Quarterly

Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF – CAD Hedged

IICE.F

0.13205

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF

ISTE

0.06121

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF – CAD Hedged

ISTE.F

0.05469

Quarterly

Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF

IUCE

0.06295

Quarterly

Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF – CAD Hedged

IUCE.F

0.05624

Quarterly

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Tilt Index ETF

ICTE

0.17128

Quarterly

Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF

IITE

0.12183

Quarterly

Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF – CAD Hedged

IITE.F

0.12565

Quarterly

Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF

IUTE

0.05464

Quarterly

Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF – CAD Hedged

IUTE.F

0.04692

Quarterly

Equal weight equity

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF – CAD

EQLI

0.15453

Monthly

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD

EQL

0.12342

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD Hedged

EQL.F

0.10673

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – USD

EQL.U

0.09151

Quarterly

Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD

EQE

0.14865

Quarterly

Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD Hedged

EQE.F

0.15702

Quarterly

Fundamental Index® methodology equity

Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Index ETF

PXC

0.34243

Quarterly

Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – CAD

PZW

0.14293

Quarterly

Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – CAD hedged

PZW.F

0.10225

Quarterly

Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – USD

PZW.U

0.10629

Quarterly

Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II – CAD

PXS

0.18350

Quarterly

Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II – USD

PXS.U

0.13521

Quarterly

Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF – CAD hedged

PXU.F

0.24339

Quarterly

U.S. equity

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF – CAD

QQCI

0.16892

Monthly

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged

QQC.F

0.18856

Quarterly

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD

QQC

0.03837

Quarterly

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD

QQEQ

0.03855

Quarterly

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD Hedged

QQEQ.F

0.03346

Quarterly

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD Hedged

QQJR.F

0.01913

Quarterly

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD

QQJR

0.02227

Quarterly

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF

IUMF

0.02571

Quarterly

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF – CAD hedged

IUMF.F

0.02460

Quarterly

Global equity

Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF

IGET

0.05852

Quarterly

Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF – CAD hedged

IGET.F

0.05674

Quarterly

Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF – CAD

INAI

0.01038

Quarterly

Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF - CAD Hedged

INAI.F

0.01202

Quarterly

International equity

Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF

IIMF

0.08697

Quarterly

Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF – CAD hedged

IIMF.F

0.08649

Quarterly

A ticker symbol ending with ".U" represents U.S.-dollar-denominated units. USD units of these ETFs are offered as a convenience for investors who wish to purchase with U.S. dollars and receive distributions and the proceeds of sale or redemption in U.S. dollars. The USD units are not hedged against changes in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar.

The tax composition of the Invesco ETFs' distributions will be determined on an annual basis and will only be available after the Invesco ETFs' tax year-end.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.com/ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

"FTSE®, "Russell®", "Russell 1000®", and "FTSE Russell®" are trademarks of the relevant company of the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (the "LSE Group Companies") and are used by a LSE Group Company under license. The FTSE RAFI® Index Series is calculated by FTSE in conjunction with Research Affiliates LLC ("RA").  RAFI®" and/or all other RA trademarks, trade names, patented and patent-pending concepts are the exclusive property of RA. None of the LSE Group Companies nor RA sponsor, endorse or promote Invesco ETFs and are not in any way connected to them and do not accept any liability in relation to their issue, operation and trading and makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from Invesco ETFs or the suitability of the indexes for the purposes to which they are being put by Invesco.

Morningstar® is a registered trademark of Morningstar Inc. (along with its affiliates, "Morningstar") licensed for certain use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar. Morningstar makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of an Invesco ETF or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in an Invesco ETF.

Nasdaq-100® Equal Weighted Index, Nasdaq-100® ESG Index, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG IndexTM, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG IndexTM and NASDAQ Select Canadian Dividend IndexTM are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO ANY INVESCO ETFs.

S&P®, S&P 500®, S&P Composite 1500® and Dividend Aristocrats® are registered trademarks of S&P Global or its affiliates ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); TSX is a trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI") and sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, TSX and their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Invesco ETFs' indices.

For more information, please visit invesco.com/ca.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.7 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2024. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

© Invesco Canada Ltd., 2024

Contact: Samantha Brandifino, +1 332.323.5557, [email protected]

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

Organization Profile

Invesco Ltd.