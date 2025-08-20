TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced today proposed changes to its Canadian exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual fund line-up. The objective of this initiative is to simplify the firm's product offerings to enable it to sharpen the focus on areas of highest client demand. Another benefit will be increased capacity to provide better service and support while investing in those high demand products. The products listed below will be set to be terminated in 2025:

The firm plans to terminate the following TSX-Listed ETFs, effective close of business on or about December 12, 2025 :

Terminating ETFs Ticker Symbol Invesco ESG Nasdaq Next Gen 100 Index ETF QQJE QQJE.F Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond Index ETF PFH.F Invesco Low Volatility Portfolio ETF PLV Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF ISTE ISTE.F Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF IITE IITE.F Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF IUTE IUTE.F Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF IUCE IUCE.F Invesco S&P/TSX 60 ESG Tilt Index ETF IXTE Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Tilt Index ETF ICTE

The ETFs will continue to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") until the close of business on or about December 8, 2025, when they are expected to cease trading and be delisted. No further subscription orders for units of the ETFs will be accepted after the close of business on November 26, 2025. Unitholders of the ETFs may continue to submit requests to exchange units until close of business on or about December 5, 2025 and to redeem units until December 12, 2025.

The firm plans to terminate one of its mutual funds, Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF Class, effective December 3, 2025 . Effective immediately, this fund is closed to all investments.

The firm also announced today that it will be launching Series W units of Invesco Global Companies Fund, effective on or about open of business on August 22, 2025.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$2 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2025. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at www.invesco.ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

