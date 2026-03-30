TORONTO, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced today that the firm plans to terminate Invesco Managed Futures Fund and Invesco Global Real Estate Fund (each a "Terminating Fund" and together, the "Terminating Funds"), effective on or about May 29, 2026. Effective immediately, the Terminating Funds are closed to all investments. As a result, it is no longer intended that, as previously announced, CI Global Asset Management will become the investment fund manager, portfolio manager, and trustee of the Terminating Funds and the securityholder meeting of each Terminating Fund scheduled for April 13, 2026 has been cancelled.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$2.2 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of December 31, 2025. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

For further details on these changes, please contact us at 1.800.874.6275.

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Published March 16, 2026 © Invesco Canada Ltd. 2026 NA5347100

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Contact: Samantha Brandifino, +1 332.323.5557, [email protected]

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.