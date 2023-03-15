The awarded project will help advance Quebec's energy goals

MONTREAL, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Invenergy, the leading privately held global developer, owner, and operator of sustainable energy solutions, today announced that the 350 megawatt (MW) Pohénégamook–Picard–Saint-Antonin (PPSA) Wind Energy Centre, developed in partnership with Alliance de l'énergie de l'Est, has been selected as one of the awarded projects by Hydro-Québec Distribution through it's A/O 2021-01 call for tenders for the acquisition of renewable energy.

Located in Bas-Saint-Laurent, in Québec, the PPSA Wind Energy Centre is an investment of nearly 900 million dollars (CAD), representing one of the largest infrastructure projects in the region.

The project will produce enough electricity to power the equivalent of 50,000 homes once operational. Construction is expected to begin in 2025, after the project completes all regulatory, environmental, and permitting processes as well as conducts robust community engagement. The project is expected to begin commercial operations in December 2026.

"We are proud to have been selected by Hydro-Québec Distribution to deliver new clean and competitive energy capacity in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region" said Louis Robert, Vice President Renewable Development at Invenergy. "This award is not only a demonstration of our expertise and successful track record in solving energy challenges, but also Invenergy and our partners' shared commitment to accelerating the province's energy transition through the development of sustainable projects that benefit communities."

"The Alliance de l'énergie de l'Est is proud to continue its collaboration with Invenergy on the PPSA Wind Energy Centre. The strength of our partnership ensures the long-term success of the project and that it delivers economic, social, and environmental benefits to the communities that host it" said Michel Lagacé, President of Alliance de l'énergie de l'Est.

The PPSA Wind Energy Centre builds on Invenergy's track record of successful clean energy project development in Canada. Since 2005, Invenergy's commitment to responsible energy development and its community-first approach has contributed to successfully commissioning over 1 gigawatt of clean energy generation projects in Ontario and Quebec. Invenergy currently has active clean energy development projects in seven provinces.

