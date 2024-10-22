NUNAVIK, QC, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund (NMEF), in partnership with Ubique Films and directed by Jean-Philippe Brochu, presents Nunatta Ataani (Beneath Our Feet), a documentary exploring the economic, environmental, and cultural impacts of Nunavik's mining industry through the voices of Inuit communities. The film also highlights the bittersweet role Inuit played as guides to prospectors during the early days of mining exploration in Nunavik, dating back to the 1800s. Nunatta Ataani will premiere on YouTube on Friday, October 25, at 7:30 PM (ET).

A JOURNEY INTO THE HEART OF NORTHERN QUEBEC'S MINING INDUSTRY

As global attention shifts to the North's role in the energy transition, Nunatta Ataani offers a rare glimpse into the history and evolution of the mining industry in Nunavik. Through interviews with workers, community members, industry leaders, elected officials, and experts, as well as visits to mining projects at various stages, the documentary demystifies the complexities of mining operations and their impact on local communities. Pita Aatami, President of Makivvik Corporation, and other Inuit leaders share their valuable insights on the critical role of Inuit in shaping the region's future.

By exploring the past, present, and future of mining in the region, the documentary highlights progress in both development and impact agreements while emphasizing the need for sustainable partnerships and trust.

NUNAVIK MINERAL EXPLORATION FUND: BRIDGING THE GAP BETWEEN INDUSTRY AND INUIT COMMUNITIES

Following a period of reduced activity, exploration efforts in Nunavik are rising as more companies restart their projects. These companies are increasingly focused on building stronger relationships with Inuit communities to ensure a more collaborative approach to development. As Quebec's government focuses on a complete battery materials supply chain, Nunavik's mineral resources have become even more crucial.

Cynthia Brind'Amour, Technical Director at NMEF, emphasizes the significance of this documentary: "All stakeholders can gain from this film. It offers nuanced insights into the Inuit's historical relationship with mining and serves as a guide to fostering stronger collaboration with Inuit communities. It's a challenging conversation, but one that is essential for building trust."

Building on this sentiment, Tunu Napartuk, Former President of the Board of Directors at NMEF, adds: "The mining industry is coming to our region, whether we like it or not. The real question is: will we remain passive observers, as we have been for decades, or will we take control and dictate how our land is accessed and developed? This is our chance to shape our region's future."

The public is invited to the online premiere of Nunatta Ataani on YouTube on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. (ET). Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the film's themes through live chat discussions during the event.

The premiere will be presented in English with English subtitles, with a full Inuktitut version currently in progress and set to be released at a later date.

Discover more about the film and its themes at NunattaAtaani.com.

ABOUT THE NUNAVIK MINERAL EXPLORATION FUND (NMEF)

Founded in 1998, the Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund (NMEF) contributes to sustainable mineral development in Nunavik, with the aim of ensuring that Inuit communities play a central role in the industry. Funded through a partnership with the Ministère des Ressources Naturelles du Québec and regional stakeholders, NMEF focuses on training, education, and fostering collaboration between Inuit communities and the mining sector. The fund seeks to increase Inuit participation in mineral exploration and ensure that regional development aligns with the needs and values of the communities it affects.

