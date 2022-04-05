QuickBooks' newest and most robust cloud-based offering is designed for growing businesses to manage more complex needs, while providing an alternative to current high-priced mid-market offerings.

TORONTO, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , today announces the launch of QuickBooks® Online Advanced in Canada, a new cloud-based offering and the most robust version of QuickBooks Online, built for growing businesses. Using artificial intelligence, this new solution will serve up insights and patterns that help growing companies better run their business.

"QuickBooks Online Advanced provides an advantage for growing and more complex businesses at an attractive price point, filling a gap not yet met in the market," says David Marquis, VP & Country Manager, Intuit Canada. "We've expanded our platform capabilities to serve customers who are self-employed all the way to those with larger workforces and a high volume of transactions. As these businesses grow, many are faced with the lack of an affordable solution and often adopt software that is both expensive and too complex for their needs. QuickBooks Online Advanced addresses that void to help power their prosperity."

QuickBooks Online Advanced boasts all the features of Intuit's most popular small business software solution, QuickBooks Online Plus, as well as enhanced services to make it the perfect fit for growing business owners. A few key features include:

Track business performance: With Performance Centre, users can track the insights they care about most with custom charts, dashboards, and layouts. Users can also add and compare metrics to understand how they're growing.

With Performance Centre, users can track the insights they care about most with custom charts, dashboards, and layouts. Users can also add and compare metrics to understand how they're growing. Put the right information into the right hands: Using the Custom Roles feature, customers can control who can and can't see sensitive data. Creating user access by transaction types (e.g. sales and expenses) and specific capabilities (e.g. banking, inventory, payroll, reports and account management) can boost productivity to support growth when delegating work.

Using the Custom Roles feature, customers can control who can and can't see sensitive data. Creating user access by transaction types (e.g. sales and expenses) and specific capabilities (e.g. banking, inventory, payroll, reports and account management) can boost productivity to support growth when delegating work. Create custom insights: Using Enhanced Custom Fields, users can track the little things to get the big picture. They can create more detailed reports with drop down menus, date selection and multiple field types, including up to 12 fields per form. Users can also search, sort and filter the data they need, faster.

Using Enhanced Custom Fields, users can track the little things to get the big picture. They can create more detailed reports with drop down menus, date selection and multiple field types, including up to 12 fields per form. Users can also search, sort and filter the data they need, faster. Automate accounting tasks and approval flows: Set reminders for transactions with a due date, like invoices, payments, or deposits with the Automate Workflows feature. Business owners can notify customers when they receive their payment, plus send bills and invoices through pre-set approval flows.

Set reminders for transactions with a due date, like invoices, payments, or deposits with the Automate Workflows feature. Business owners can notify customers when they receive their payment, plus send bills and invoices through pre-set approval flows. Access dedicated support: With Premium Support, users can receive assistance with everything from product setup to recommendations for workflows best suited to their business. For any questions they might have, they can get answers fast via front of the line support from premium care specialists.

Additional product capabilities will be added to the platform in the near future — giving users even more great benefits to anticipate including features to increase administrative efficiencies, enhance reporting and benchmarking, and ease expense management.

For more information, pricing details and to get started, please visit: quickbooks.intuit.com/ca/online/advanced

