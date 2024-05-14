Starting today, customers in Québec can secure great travel deals on their winter vacation packages to destinations and resorts across the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico when they book through their local travel advisor, online at VacancesWestJetQuebec.com, or by calling the WestJet Vacations Québec Sales Centre, with convenient flight departures from Montréal–Trudeau International Airport, Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport and Saguenay-Bagotville Airport to 13 destination airports beginning in November 2024.

WestJet Vacations Québec is currently offering 20 destinations across Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Mexico, St. Maarten, Costa Rica and Panama, with new destinations to be added in future based on evolving customer demand. Of particular note, Tulum is a brand-new airport and must-visit destination for customers embarking on their Mexican getaways this winter.

What's more, featured resort partners for WestJet Vacations Québec include Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts in the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Mexico, soon-to-be-available Barceló Hotel Group properties in destinations including Cuba, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica, and select Princess Hotels & Resorts properties, including Grand Riviera Princess All Suites and Spa Resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

WestJet Vacations Québec is part of Sunwing Vacations Group, home to the largest vacation brands in North America and the vacation division of the WestJet Group. Day-to-day operations are being led by Lyne Chayer, Vice President, Québec for Sunwing Vacations Group.

"We are incredibly excited to launch WestJet Vacations Québec, a new vacation provider tailored specifically to our customers residing in Québec, featuring the destinations Québec customers know and love, and those that will soon be on their list of favourites, including the laidback destination of Tulum in Mexico," said Lyne Chayer, Vice President, Québec for Sunwing Vacations Group. "Québec residents can book online, through our Sales Centre or by reaching out to their local travel advisor to secure all inclusive packages to a number of great properties in destination, including Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts which are available to book now, and Barceló Hotel Group properties which will be available to book in the coming weeks. We cannot wait for customers to uncover the exceptional value and variety on all inclusive packages available through WestJet Vacations Québec, and look forward to helping them embark on their well-deserved getaways to the sun."

Québec residents will find up-to-date information on vacation packages for the 2025 winter season, along with available destinations and resort partners, online at VacancesWestJetQuebec.com. Customers can also connect with their travel advisors or reach out to the WestJet Vacations Québec Sales Centre at 1-877-665-6045 to book their upcoming winter escapes to the tropics.

About WestJet Vacations Québec

WestJet Vacations Québec is committed to offering Québec customers exceptional value on all inclusive vacations and a seamless travel journey, from the research and booking phase to the flight experience, time in destination and after returning home. The Québec tour operator offers great travel deals and featured offers on vacation packages to a wide variety of destinations and carefully curated resorts across the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico, with convenient flight service from several Québec airports. WestJet Vacations Québec is part of Sunwing Vacations Group, home to the largest vacation brands in North America and the vacation division of the WestJet Group. For more information, please visit VacancesWestJetQuebec.com.

SOURCE WestJet Vacations Québec

For further information: Melanie Anne Filipp, Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, Sunwing Vacations Group, [email protected]