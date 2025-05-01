Introducing the Rivelia Espresso Machine from De'Longhi: One Touch Barista-Level Coffee Meets Modern Italian Design

Effortless one-touch coffee drinks, dual-bean flexibility, and award-winning Italian design come together in De'Longhi's most advanced espresso machine yet.

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J., May 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- De'Longhi , the global leader in home espresso, introduces its most innovative machine to date for the U.S. and Canadian markets: the Rivelia Fully Automatic Espresso Machine. More than just an intuitive, one-touch espresso machine, the De'Longhi Rivelia is a sleek, lifestyle-forward appliance that blends intelligent technology, personalized features, and modern Italian design to redefine the at-home coffee ritual.

Credit: De'Longhi Group

At the heart of the De'Longhi Rivelia Fully Automatic Espresso Machine is effortless one-touch simplicity. Whether you're craving a creamy cappuccino, velvety latte, bold espresso shot, or refreshing iced coffee, the machine grinds, brews, and froths barista-quality drinks at the press of a button – bringing café-level coffee to your kitchen with unmatched ease. With the automatic milk frother, users can froth milk or dairy alternatives seamlessly. And with the LatteCrema Cool Upgrade Set (sold separately), you can unlock six additional cold foam recipes to expand your drink repertoire.

The Rivelia by De'Longhi empowers coffee lovers to explore and personalize their brewing rituals. Its patented Bean Switch System features two interchangeable bean hoppers, making it easy to alternate between coffee varieties – such as decaf and regular or dark roast and light roasts. Paired with Bean Adapt Technology, the machine guides users to fine-tune grind size, dose, and temperature to unlock the full flavor potential of each bean.

Personalization extends far beyond the beans. The De'Longhi Rivelia Fully Automatic Espresso Machine offers up to four user profiles, remembers your favorite drinks, and evolves with your preferences over time. The machine's intelligent Coffee Routines feature learns your habits and suggests tailored beverages based on time of day and usage – turning every cup into a truly custom-crafted experience.

"With Rivelia, we set out to elevate the at-home coffee experience with intuitive performance and a warm, inviting design that fits effortlessly into people's everyday routines," said Eliza Woolston Sheffield, President of De'Longhi North America. "It's about delivering café-quality customization in a way that's easy, elegant, and personal – making barista-style coffee more accessible than ever."

The De'Longhi Rivelia Fully Automatic Espresso Machine has been recognized globally for its outstanding aesthetic and functional design, earning accolades including three iF Design Awards (for Product Design, User Experience, and User Interface) and a coveted Red Dot Design Award. Thoughtfully crafted to elevate any countertop, Rivelia by De'Longhi is available in four nature-inspired shades: a sleek and bold Onyx Black, crisp and clean Arctic White, soft Pebble Gray, and a warm, earthy Sand Beige available later this summer.

"Designing De'Longhi Rivelia was about more than aesthetics – it was about crafting something that enhances your daily ritual," said Dario Grasselli, Design Director of De'Longhi. "We were inspired by natural tones, architectural shapes, and the rhythm of modern living to create a machine that is both refined and remarkably approachable – with soft corners, an intuitive interface, and a seamless user experience."

Key Features of De'Longhi Rivelia Coffee Machine:

One-Touch Simplicity: 18 café-quality drinks at the press of a button – from lattes and cappuccinos to bold espresso shots, even over-ice drinks. Unlock six additional cold foam recipes with the Latte Crema Cool accessory (sold separately).

18 café-quality drinks at the press of a button – from lattes and cappuccinos to bold espresso shots, even over-ice drinks. Unlock six additional cold foam recipes with the Latte Crema Cool accessory (sold separately). LatteCrema Hot and Cold Foam Technology: Automatically froths silky milk or dairy alternatives for hot and cold drinks – with easy self-cleaning functionality.

Automatically froths silky milk or dairy alternatives for hot and cold drinks – with easy self-cleaning functionality. Modern, Minimalist Design: Compact and lifestyle-friendly, available in four nature-inspired shades: Onyx Black, Arctic White, Pebble Gray, and Sand Beige (coming later this summer).

Compact and lifestyle-friendly, available in four nature-inspired shades: Onyx Black, Arctic White, Pebble Gray, and Sand Beige (coming later this summer). Bean Switch System: Toggle between two types of coffee beans using dual hoppers – ideal for switching roasts, blends, or between decaf and espresso.

Toggle between two types of coffee beans using dual hoppers – ideal for switching roasts, blends, or between decaf and espresso. Bean Adapt Technology: Tailors grind, dose, and temperature to maximize the flavor of each unique bean type.

Tailors grind, dose, and temperature to maximize the flavor of each unique bean type. 3.5" Full-Touch Display: A guided, intuitive interface for exploring 18 hot and iced beverages, eliminating the guesswork.

A guided, intuitive interface for exploring 18 hot and iced beverages, eliminating the guesswork. Intelligent Coffee Routines + User Profiles: Learn your habits and create up to four intelligent user profiles for a fully custom experience.

Learn your habits and create up to four intelligent user profiles for a fully custom experience. Hot & Cold Drink Versatility: Enjoy everything from bold espressos to refreshing Over Ice Americanos – plus six cold foam recipes with the LatteCrema Cool Upgrade Set (sold separately).

The De'Longhi Rivelia Fully Automatic Espresso Machine retails for $1,499 USD / $1,699.99 CAD and is available at Delonghi.com, Amazon, Best Buy, Williams-Sonoma and other fine retailers. The LatteCrema Cool Upgrade Set retails for $129.95 USD / $119.95 CAD and includes the LatteCrema Cool Carafe, four double-wall glasses, and a recipe book. For full product details, visit https://www.delonghi.com/en-us/products/coffee/automatic-coffee-makers/rivelia.

De'Longhi is based in Treviso, Italy and the global leader in espresso and comfort products. Highest quality, Italian design and meaningful product innovations are the core values of the De'Longhi brand. De'Longhi is present in over 123 countries and creates products in three main categories: espresso, specialty cooking and home comfort. After more than a century of perfecting its products, De'Longhi remains committed to creating innovations that bring convenience and style into every customer's home; making the everyday better. For more information visit www.delonghi.com .

