De'Longhi Expands Its Espresso Machine Lineup with the Debut of the La Specialista Touch and the Dedica Duo

With hands-on personalization, hot and cold versatility, and award-winning Italian design, De'Longhi's newest innovations are made for every kind of coffee drinker.

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J., June 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- De'Longhi , the global leader in home espresso, introduces two new additions to its celebrated lineup of espresso machines in the North American market: the La Specialista Touch and the Dedica Duo. Designed to deliver barista-quality results at home, these machines blend intuitive technology with De'Longhi's signature Italian design – meeting every coffee preference, style, and skill level.

La Specialista Touch Dedica Duo

Already recipients of the 2025 Red Dot and iF Design Awards, these latest releases showcase De'Longhi's commitment to combining elegance with innovation. From compact cold brew convenience to full-bodied espresso mastery, the La Specialista Touch and the Dedica Duo deliver a highly personalized experience, no matter how you take your coffee.

"At De'Longhi, we're constantly evolving to meet the modern coffee lover's ever-changing taste and rituals, whether that means brewing the perfect cold brew or crafting a latte in seconds," said Eliza Woolston Sheffield, President of De'Longhi North America. "As an iconic Italian brand from the birthplace of espresso, we bring decades of expertise to every machine we craft. The La Specialista Touch and the Dedica Duo embody our commitment to fusing tradition with technology in ways that make coffee more creative, accessible, and personal."

La Specialista Touch: Crafted by You, Perfected with Guidance

Combining hands-on brewing with intuitive step-by-step guidance and real-time support, the La Specialista Touch is a bean-to-cup semi-automatic espresso machine that features a vibrant 3.5" touchscreen, 10 barista-style recipes, and fully customizable drink options. De'Longhi's proprietary Bean Adapt Technology guides users to personalize grind size, dose, pre-infusion, and temperature for their chosen beans — offering real-time feedback to perfect every cup.

A precise, built-in Italian-made conical burr grinder ensures consistency, while the automatic steam wand adjusts milk texture and temperature for both dairy and plant-based options. Cold Extraction Technology delivers smooth, aromatic cold brew in under five minutes, all while retaining the natural aroma and flavors of your favorite coffee beans. With four user profiles, six saved bean profiles, and full control over temperature, froth, and volume, this semi-automatic machine brings pro-level espresso home — tailored to your taste and guided every step of the way.

Already a top-seller in the UK, the La Specialista Touch is praised for its automatic features—sensor grinding, guided tamping, and one-touch drink options—while still offering a hands-on, manual feel. Its intuitive touchscreen lets you customize coffee strength, temperature, and select from five automatic steamed milk textures for dairy or plant-based drinks, delivering consistent, café-quality coffee with ease.

Key features include:

10 Preset Drink Recipes + Endless Customization : Includes espresso, long black, cold brew, cappuccino, latte, flat white, and more – all customizable to your taste.

: Includes espresso, long black, cold brew, cappuccino, latte, flat white, and more – all customizable to your taste. Interactive Bean Adapt Technology : Visually guided setup tailors grind, dose, and brew parameters for optimal flavor.

: Visually guided setup tailors grind, dose, and brew parameters for optimal flavor. Automatic + Manual Milk Frothing: Choose between automatic settings or hands-on frothing for effortless silky microfoam and latte art.

Choose between automatic settings or hands-on frothing for effortless silky microfoam and latte art. Cold Brew in Under Five Minutes : Proprietary Cold Extraction delivers refreshing cold brew in under five minutes without sacrificing aroma and flavors.

: Proprietary Cold Extraction delivers refreshing cold brew in under five minutes without sacrificing aroma and flavors. Touch Display : Navigate recipes and tips on the vibrant 3.5" screen, which simplifies the espresso-making process.

: Navigate recipes and tips on the vibrant 3.5" screen, which simplifies the espresso-making process. Barista Kit with Precision Tamper for Instant Feedback: Includes a comprehensive toolkit, featuring an advanced precision tamper that allows for precise dosing up to 20g, providing a clean and enhanced experience, as well as a portafilter, two single-wall filter baskets, a dosing & tamping guide, a tamping mat, and a stainless steel milk jug.

Includes a comprehensive toolkit, featuring an advanced precision tamper that allows for precise dosing up to 20g, providing a clean and enhanced experience, as well as a portafilter, two single-wall filter baskets, a dosing & tamping guide, a tamping mat, and a stainless steel milk jug. Award-Winning Design: Winner of the 2025 Red Dot and iF Design Awards, combining iconic Italian craftsmanship with intuitive functionality.

Dedica Duo: Where Cold Brew Meets Iconic Italian Design

Chic, compact, and full of character, the Dedica Duo brings style and everyday espresso performance to even the smallest spaces. The machine is available in three gelato inspired colors eye-catching – Rosé, Pistachio, Vanilla, as well as a classic Stainless Steel finish – turning your coffee corner into a design moment and making it a statement piece for your counter and daily ritual. These fresh colorways aren't just aesthetic – they tap into lifestyle trends that resonate with style-conscious consumers and first-time espresso drinkers alike.

Whether you're craving bold espresso or a refreshing cold brew, the Dedica Duo delivers café-worthy results fast, with no compromise on flavor or form. Featuring a sleek, minimalist interface and dual heating systems that let you brew and steam back-to-back, it's built to keep up with your morning rush and let you ease into chill weekends.

From iced lattes to flat whites, the Dedica Duo lets you craft your favorite coffee drinks just the way you like – with ease and style. It's where versatility, creativity, and fun-inspired colors come together to make every cup a moment to savor, just in time for iced coffee season.

Key features include:

Hot + Cold Versatility : Brew espresso or cold brew with dual temperature settings and three pre-programmed drink options – Espresso, Double Espresso, and Cold Brew.

: Brew espresso or cold brew with dual temperature settings and three pre-programmed drink options – Espresso, Double Espresso, and Cold Brew. Compact + Stylish Design : At just 5.9" wide, it fits seamlessly into any kitchen setup. Its minimalist aesthetic features an intuitive interface and comes in four distinct colorways – Rosé, Pistachio, Vanilla, and Stainless Steel – designed to complement every style and elevate your kitchen space.

: At just 5.9" wide, it fits seamlessly into any kitchen setup. Its minimalist aesthetic features an intuitive interface and comes in four distinct colorways – Rosé, Pistachio, Vanilla, and Stainless Steel – designed to complement every style and elevate your kitchen space. Optimal Extraction : Get café-quality results every time with the professional pump, delivering expertly extracted espresso. Features include low-pressure pre-infusion, consistent nine-bar extraction, and an auto-stop function for rich espresso, iced lattes, cappuccinos, espresso martinis, and even cold brew.

: Get café-quality results every time with the professional pump, delivering expertly extracted espresso. Features include low-pressure pre-infusion, consistent nine-bar extraction, and an auto-stop function for rich espresso, iced lattes, cappuccinos, espresso martinis, and even cold brew. Fast Temperature Control : Ready to brew in just 25 seconds; enjoy fast heating and precise, stable temperature control with De'Longhi's Advanced Thermoblock Technology, plus cold brew with rapid Cold Extraction in under five minutes.

: Ready to brew in just 25 seconds; enjoy fast heating and precise, stable temperature control with De'Longhi's Advanced Thermoblock Technology, plus cold brew with rapid Cold Extraction in under five minutes. Powerful Steam Wand: Froth any milk into velvety microfoam with ease — ideal for flat whites, lattes, and iced creations.

The La Specialista Touch will be available for $999.95 USD / $1,299.99 CAD on delonghi.com, and amazon.com. The Dedica Duo will retail for $299.95USD / $349.99 CAD, available at delonghi.com, amazon.com, crateandbarrel.com and other fine retailers. For full product information, visit www.delonghi.com .

De'Longhi is based in Treviso, Italy and the global leader in espresso and comfort products. Highest quality, Italian design and meaningful product innovations are the core values of the De'Longhi brand. De'Longhi is present in over 123 countries and creates products in three main categories: espresso, specialty cooking and home comfort. After more than a century of perfecting its products, De'Longhi remains committed to creating innovations that bring convenience and style into every customer's home; making the everyday better. For more information visit www.delonghi.com .

SOURCE De'Longhi

Autumn Communications, [email protected]