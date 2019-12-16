Introducing the Richter Tower to Montreal's Skyline

"This is an exciting milestone in Richter's 93-year history" says Managing Partner, Tasso Lagios . "Richter has grown with and has helped advise Montreal's business owners and entrepreneurs for so many decades, so it's humbling to see a physical representation reflecting our involvement within this community. It will now act as a welcome sign for all of our clients and Richter team members."

Since its founding in 1926, Richter has proudly worked alongside business owners, entrepreneurs and their families in the Montreal community. Having moved office spaces over the years to accommodate its team, Richter found a permanent home at 1981 McGill College that it could – and will continue to – grow into. Richter has been a tenant of this building since 2012.

"We are pleased to welcome more outstanding businesses into the Richter Tower as well," says Raymond Massi, retired partner and consultant at Richter. "With fellow tenants such as Blue Cross and Fiera Capital occupying the space, we're excited to see the Richter Tower become a hub of business activities."

Richter – it's 60 partners and 500 team members – are looking forward to the Richter Tower being a place for exciting business and community events for many years to come.

About Richter LLP - Since its founding in 1926, Richter has never settled for offering the status quo. As one of the largest independent advisory firms in Canada, Richter's professionals assist business owners, entrepreneurs and business families with a proven, holistic approach, centred on prioritizing people, not the entities they own. Advising on both personal and professional needs, the firm's 60 partners offer services such as wealth management, philanthropy and governance advisory; cross-border, Canadian, and U.S. tax; cybersecurity and risk management; forensic accounting, valuation and litigation; transaction advisory; insolvency; and audit and assurance. Richter's 500-person team continues to expand with offices in Montreal, Toronto and Chicago. Richter.ca

SOURCE Richter Management (Toronto) Ltd.

For further information: Janna Petersen, Manager, Corporate Communications, jpetersen@richter.ca

