MONTREAL, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM) has just introduced the DGAM Canadian Private Real Estate Fund (the "Fund") to give institutional investors access to high-quality properties in the Canadian commercial real estate market. The Fund was launched with an initial transaction involving a diversified core real estate portfolio with more than $300 million in assets in various sectors, including multi-residential, industrial and shopping malls. This new alternative focuses on low debt and attractive, stable income, as well as a low correlation to traditional asset classes. DGAM's responsible investment practices are applied across all of the Fund's processes, including those for analyzing opportunities and acquiring or managing assets.

"Desjardins Global Asset Management's new real estate fund offers growth opportunities and stability, allowing investors to participate in the dynamic Canadian commercial real estate market, which is popular with major institutional investors. We're proud to launch this fund, as it enhances our private market offering, showcases our expertise and reflects our commitment to our clients." (Nicolas Richard, President and Chief Operating Officer of DGAM)

The Fund will be managed by Tony Roy, Vice-President and Head of Real Estate Investments, under the direction of Frédéric Angers, Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer, Private Markets. Mr. Roy's real estate investment team includes 10 investment professionals based in Montreal, Lévis and Toronto. They've been delivering strong results for major Canadian institutional clients for 26 years, and during this time they've accumulated nearly $4 billion in real estate assets under management.

Why invest in the DGAM Canadian Private Real Estate Fund?

Generate stable long-term investment income by benefitting from the Fund's investment philosophy, which focuses on capital preservation and cash flow growth

Diversify your portfolio by taking advantage of a low correlation with other asset classes

Use DGAM's real estate platform to seize exclusive investment opportunities and complete transactions with ease

About Desjardins Group

https://www.desjardins.com/ Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest in the world, with assets of $435.8 billion as at March 31, 2024. It was named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

