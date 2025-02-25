LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Datacolor , a global leader in color management solutions, today announced the release of its Datacolor LightColor Meter, a multi-functional device that measures both light and color temperature for any light source, including changing outdoor light, tungsten, LED, HMI, fluorescent, strobe, and more. The measurement of color temperature – the warmth or coolness of a light – provides users with essential information to choose the most appropriate lighting and exposure for a specific application to ensure consistent color appearance. Additionally, filter libraries from Profoto®, LEE® and Rosco® are included to help users select the right color-correcting gels.

Used with the free Datacolor LightColor Meter app (iOS/Android), the Bluetooth-connected device continuously streams data to your phone for time-saving remote flexibility and pinpoint accuracy. Photographers, cinematographers, and hybrid photo/video shooters can easily fine-tune lighting and exposure without leaving the camera and can sync multiple LightColor Meters for simultaneous readings from several locations for enhanced workflow efficiencies and precise exposure.

"The Datacolor LightColor Meter is like a portable on-set Personal Assistant. Its wireless feature eliminates the need to run to and from your camera to your metering location while receiving precise light and color temperature data in real-time, even in shifting light conditions such as those outdoors," said Heath Barber, Director of Product Management, Consumer at Datacolor. "The LightColor Meter takes the guesswork out of exposure settings for those new to using a light meter, and experienced users will appreciate the added advantage of being able to measure color temperature and DUV, as well as light, with one powerful and convenient product."

The LightColor Meter retails for USD $399/Can$599 and is available for purchase on the Datacolor website, Amazon, and through authorized retailers. The free Datacolor LightColor Meter app is available for both iOS and Android. For more information about the product, visit datacolor.com/lcm.

