All-new next-generation compact sedan set to upend the segment with new standards for design, technology and roominess

Delivering innovative technology to the compact sedan segment : All-new 2025 K4 introduces segment-above technology featuring available multi-segment cockpit display with a combined nearly 30-inches of digital instrumentation, 11 standard ADAS features, advanced connectivity, and OTA capabilities, available ultrawideband Digital Key 2.0

Feature-rich interior with attainable, premium comfort : Targeted class-leading cabin quietness with available acoustic windshield, premium Harman Kardon audio, heated and ventilated front seats with driver's memory

Next-level driving convenience: Available with up to 29 ADAS features, including: Blind-Spot View Monitor, 360° Surround View Monitor, and segment-exclusive emergency evasive steering assist

Two strong powertrain choices : Standard 147-hp, 2.0-liter and optional turbocharged 190-hp, 1.6-liter four-cylinder engines deliver robust performance

Bold proportions and segment-above form factor : Tension of "Opposites United" design language manifests unexpected fastback styling cues

Coming soon : Expected to arrive in Canadian dealerships in the second half of 2024

TORONTO, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Kia unveiled the all-new 2025 K4 compact four-door for its global debut at the 2024 New York International Auto Show. As Kia's fourth-generation compact sedan, the K4 is a powerhouse of standard, segment-above technology, and it delivers Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)1, refinement, and exceptional rear head room and leg room. An available turbocharged engine amps up the fun-to-drive quotient and standard multi-link rear suspension on the GT-Line Turbo to offer a responsive driving experience.

"The all new K4 has been designed to deliver on technology and innovation in the compact segment like no other," said David Sherrard, Director of Strategic Planning, Kia Canada. "The bold styling showcases Kia's "Opposites United" design language – sure to make a powerful statement on the road."

Elevating expectations for connectivity, technology, and superior style in the compact four-door sedan segment, the K4 features standard wireless Apple CarPlay2 and Android Auto3 and available multi-segment display cockpit with a combined nearly 30-inches of digital instrumentation4 enabling camera-feed visibility of your surroundings. Available amenities such as Digital Key 2.0 with Ultra Wideband5, Harman Kardon premium audio6, heated steering wheel and a wide sunroof define the K4's premium persona. The K4 is expected to arrive in Canada in the second half of 2024 in five trim levels: LX, EX, EX+, GT-Line Turbo and GT-Line Turbo Tech.

K4 Exterior Design: Bold Proportions

With an overall length of 4709mm and width of 1849mm, the K4 is the widest and has the largest footprint in the compact segment. Rear passengers will enjoy the ride with 965mm of leg room and head room at 947mm. Standard, vertically oriented LED headlights and taillights take inspiration from the flagship EV9 and create pronounced edges through the lighting signature in the front and rear. Hidden rear door handles in the C-pillar emphasize the K4's fastback proportions and draw attention to its swept-back daylight opening. A versatile, conventional trunk affords 413L of cargo capacity.

Like other GT-Line models in the Kia lineup, exterior design flourishes distinguish the K4 GT-Line. Unique front and rear fasciae with gloss black accents, a satin chrome beltline, 18-inch alloy wheels, and gloss black mirror caps, window trim, and side sill. Small cube LED projection headlights, with integrated LED fog lights, and 18-inch alloy wheels add to the exterior of the K4 GT-Line Turbo Tech.

K4 Interior Design and Technology: Seamless Connectivity

The interior of the K4 raises the level of discourse for the entire class. The centrepiece of the wide, expansive cockpit is the standard integrated digital instrumentation: a first for the compact sedan segment and a design element in its own right. The ultramodern Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) operating system with Over the Air (OTA) capability, which first debuted in the flagship EV9, projects across an available combined nearly 30 inches of a digital display command center7. ccNC processes faster and in higher fidelity, with frequently used Quick Controls available with a swipe on the screen. Wireless Apple CarPlay8 and Android Auto9 come standard on all K4 models. Available Digital Key 2.0 with Ultra Wideband allows customers to use their compatible Apple, Samsung and Smart device as virtual vehicle keys to lock, unlock and drive. Furthermore, these keys can be shared with friends and family over text messages on compatible devices. The K4 will be capable of over the air updates with further plans to enhance the Digital Features and Services portfolio through the Kia Connect Store accessed via the Kia Connect App or through the Kia Connect Portal.

The airy K4 interior is available in Medium Grey, and the GT-Line models add Onyx and Off-White. Heated front seats are standard on K4, and ventilated seats as well as driver's seat memory function are available on higher trims. A three-spoke steering wheel is unique to K4 GT-Line models.

K4 Powertrain and Engineering: Strong Choices

When it goes on sale in Canada, the front-wheel-drive K4 will offer two powertrain choices. The standard 2.0-liter engine produces 147 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft. of torque and is matched with an intelligently variable transmission (IVT).

An optional 1.6-litre, turbocharged engine sends 190 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters complete the sportier package. The K4 GT-Line Turbo delivers power smoothly at low speeds, responds quickly, and provides an engaging driving experience. Exclusive to the K4 GT-Line Turbo models is a multi-link rear suspension that adds lateral stiffness and compliance, for a sportier driving experience.

Attention was paid to reduce noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) through the use of an available acoustic windshield, and acoustic tires on K4 models with 18-inch wheels.

K4: Segment-Above ADAS

The K4 refines and expands the standard and available ADAS, as part of Kia's overall commitment to providing confidence behind the wheel.10 In addition, the K4 adds standard rear side airbags for a total of eight.11

The K4 offers the latest Kia ADAS suite, including standard Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)12, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)13, and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/ S&G)14. Central to the available driver assistance technology on the K4 is Forward Collision Avoidance 1.5 (FCA-1.5)15, which is designed to help detect and prevent collisions from occurring in certain circumstances, and detect vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists in front of the vehicle while driving (FCA-CPC), as well as oncoming vehicles while turning left at an intersection (FCA-JT). Haptic steering wheel warnings add tactile alerts for the driver.

Available on K4 GT-Line Turbo Tech, Forward Collision Avoidance 2 (FCA-2) adds functionality and is engineered to detect crossing vehicles while crossing through an intersection (FCA-JC. FCA-2 is also designed to help provide a degree of braking and/or steering input to help prevent certain collisions or lessen the effects if the system detects oncoming vehicles while passing other vehicles (FCA-LO); vehicles in front of the car while changing lanes (FCA-LS); K4's Evasive Steering Assist can help mitigate collisions with obstacles, pedestrians, or other vehicles detected ahead and will warn the driver in certain circumstances, and if there is space to avoid the collision in the lane, it can assist the driver's steering. FCA is designed to, in certain instances, help prevent a collision with a direct oncoming vehicle through auditory and visual warnings, as well as by applying the brakes (FCA-DO). Standard Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA-2) is a driver convenience system that can help maintain a predetermined distance from the vehicle detected in front, keeping the vehicle within detected lane markers on certain highways.16

In addition to available Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) (trim dependent), GT-Line is available with Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA-BCA) and Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)17 which are designed to help display and detect vehicles approaching from behind and in the adjacent lanes, in a variety of circumstances, the system may apply braking to help avoid a potential collision. The standard Surround-View Monitor (SVM)18 is designed to provide a 360-degree view in reversing and parking scenarios, using cameras around the K4. Available Parking Distance Warning is designed to add 360-degree capability to forward, side, and reverse parking maneuvers.

K4 Availability

The K4 is slated to arrive in the Canada in the second half of 2024. Pricing, trim details and availability as well as official fuel economy for the K4 will be announced as they become available. In the meantime, interested customers can sign up for updates at kia.ca/K4.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 190 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of 199 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' reflects Kia's desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

For media inquiries only, please contact [email protected].

1 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 2 Apple® and Apple CarPlay® are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple CarPlay® runs on your smartphone cellular data service. Normal data rates will apply. 3 Vehicle user interface is a product of Google and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play store and an Android compatible smartphone running Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher. Data plan rates apply. Android, Android Auto, and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC or its affiliates. 4 Comprised of a 12.3" instrument display, 5" climate display, and 12.3" touchscreen infotainment display. Distracted driving can result in the loss of vehicle control. When operating a vehicle, never use a vehicle system that takes your focus away from safe vehicle operation. Available on GT-Line Turbo and GT-Line Turbo Tech. 5 Kia Digital Key requires an eligible Kia Connect subscription and a compatible smart device with an active data plan. Normal cellular service rates may apply when using a smart device. 6 Harman Kardon is a registered trademark of Harman International Industries, Incorporated. 7 Comprised of a 12.3" instrument display, 5" climate display, and 12.3" touchscreen infotainment display available on GT-Line Turbo and GT-Line Turbo Tech. 8 CarPlay runs on smartphone cellular data service. Normal data rates apply. Apple and CarPlay are trademarks of Apple.com. 9 Vehicle user interface is a product of Google and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play store and an Android compatible smartphone running Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher. Data plan rates apply. Android, Android Auto, and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC or its affiliates. 10 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 11 For maximum protection, always wear your seat belt. Please refer to the Owner's Manual for additional important safety information regarding airbags, including additional cautions and warnings. 12 Intelligent Speed Limit Assist is not a substitute for safe driving and may only function under certain conditions. Always drive safely and use caution. 13 When engaged, Lane Keeping Assist is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 14 When engaged, Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go is not a substitute for safe driving and cruise-control procedures. This is not an auto-pilot feature. Always drive safely and use caution. The Smart Cruise Control system may not detect every object in front of the vehicle. 15 When engaged, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects in front of vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 16 When engaged, Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle, and only function on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution. 17 When engaged, Blind-Spot View Monitor is not a substitute for safe driving and may not display all objects around vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution. 18 Surround View Monitor is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect or display all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

SOURCE Kia Canada Inc.