INTRODUCING THE ACTIVIA GUT HEALTH BOARD

A new global study shines light on consumer understanding of gut health as research reveals gut health knowledge is on the rise, with 29% of Canadians stating they know more now than they did a year ago. However, there is still a way to go as almost a third (30%) of respondents believe gut health only relates to digestion

With 80% of people seeking tangible advice and solutions to improve gut health, Activia has gathered world-renowned voices in gut health and nutrition to create The Activia Gut Health Board

These world-leading voices have shared five essential steps they take to improve their gut health, including pairing probiotics with prebiotics.

TORONTO and BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - A new global study has revealed that 29% of people are more aware of the importance of good gut health now than they were a year ago, with close to half (49%) now equally prioritising looking after their gut health as much as their physical appearance. However, the study has also spotlighted widespread misconceptions about gut health, revealing that one in three (30%) consumers are unaware it goes beyond digestion.

With 80% of participants stating they would welcome credible advice on gut health, Activia has today revealed the creation of The Activia Gut Health Board. This collaboration of world-leading voices in gut health and nutrition has been convened to help consumers across the globe better understand and take care of their gut health and wellbeing.

The Activia Gut Health Board includes:

Andrea Hardy : registered dietitian and Canada's gut health expert

: registered dietitian and gut health expert Jessie Inchauspé : biochemist and New York Times bestselling author of Glucose Revolution and The Glucose Goddess Method

: biochemist and bestselling author of Glucose Revolution and The Glucose Goddess Method David Zilber : professional chef and fermenter who gained prominence as the former Director of Fermentation at Noma and the original series on Gut Health on MasterClass

professional chef and fermenter who gained prominence as the former Director of Fermentation at Noma and the original series on Gut Health on MasterClass Boticaria García : Doctor of Pharmacy, nutritionist, scientific communicator and educator

: Doctor of Pharmacy, nutritionist, scientific communicator and educator Dr. Zoe Williams : a physician, physical activity champion and television personality

Nutrition is a key factor in supporting gut health, with over half of respondents (58%) revealing they have a consistent gut-friendly morning routine, in line with guidance to eat a fibre-rich breakfast. But the need for clearer advice remains important, as over half (55%) reveal they are not knowledgeable on how best look after their gut.

The Activia Gut Health Board will meet monthly with Activia to discuss trends and how to help consumers navigate the fascinating world of gut health, combining their collective knowledge and leveraging their complementary expertise to drive education around the benefits of a proactive daily gut health routine and help craft impactful solutions and services for consumers.

At their inaugural meeting at Danone's Global Research & Innovation Centre in Saclay, Paris* The Activia Gut Health Board shared four essential steps that they take to improve their gut health:

Andrea Hardy : "If I'm stressed, so is my gut. I try to incorporate strategies to take care of my mental health each and every day – like practising gratitude, spending time with my family and time away from technology. " Boticaria García: "One of the best ways to support gut health is by feeding your microbiome its favourite food: fibre." Jessie Inchauspé: "I have a portion of veggies at the beginning of my meals to get some good healthy fibre that will feed my gut bacteria." Dr. Zoe Williams : "Pairing Probiotics with Prebiotics: For optimal gut health, combine probiotic foods such as yogurts and kefir with prebiotic-rich foods like bananas, onions, garlic, and whole grains. Prebiotics act as food for the probiotics, helping them thrive and maintain a healthy gut microbiome." David Zilber : "By weight, try to have around 20% of your meals consist of fermented foods—be that sourdough bread in your sandwich, a kombucha for lunch instead of soda, or yogurt as the dairy in your breakfast instead of milk—some of the most telling studies about the impacts of fermented food on gut health strived for those numbers, which equated to just 100g per meal. "

Andrea Hardy commented: "By making informed nutrition choices and incorporating gut-friendly foods into our daily routines, we can significantly improve our digestive health. My goal, as a member of The Activia Gut Health Board, is to translate complex scientific information into simple, actionable steps from a digestive health lens that empowers people to take control of their gut health and, in turn, their overall health."

Rita Pestana, Global Vice President, Functional Dairy at Danone added: "At Danone, we've been pioneering the topic of Gut Health for 40 years and believe that looking after your gut every day is essential. This global research now reveals that consumers are looking for simple and credible information they can trust and for relevant solutions across products and services. This is why we've convened these world-leading experts to partner with us to address this challenge together and to ensure Activia is always at the forefront of supporting people's gut health, even as their needs and preferences evolve."

As a next step to share digestible information on gut health, Activia's latest campaign in Canada aims to highlight the three benefits of yogurt in an entertaining way. Local talent Emma Beko raps her way through not-so-comfortable subjects of gut health and bloating (in both English and French, no less), giving them a surprising and memorable spin.

