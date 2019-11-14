Introducing SiriusXM Video: exclusive performances, interviews, and behind-the-scenes highlights

Following the successful launch of Howard Stern Video, SiriusXM expands video offering on the SiriusXM app to give subscribers a new way to connect with their favourite SiriusXM shows and personalities

More new videos daily from across the SiriusXM lineup, including Kevin Hart, Jenny McCarthy, Sway Calloway, Joel Osteen, and more

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - SiriusXM today announced it has expanded its SiriusXM Video offering to include new performances, interviews, and in-studio moments from more of SiriusXM's acclaimed programming lineup.

SiriusXM first expanded into video content in 2018 with "Howard Stern Video", a highly successful ongoing showcase of Howard Stern's best-in-class celebrity interviews, adventures with his ever-growing stable of edgy and unusual staff and characters, in-studio performances from legendary and up-and-coming musicians, and selections from the multi-decade Howard Stern library, which is being actively curated and presented to highlight past audio and video from Howard Stern that is compelling and timeless. "Howard Stern Video" brings new fans into the world of Howard Stern and provides a new dimension of entertainment for long-time fans.

More recently, simultaneous with its expansion of streaming access to all subscribers, SiriusXM began to preview selections from its broader video archives of shows and channels.

SiriusXM video now features dozens of new clips daily from across SiriusXM's lineup of exclusive music, talk, and sports channels, featuring in-studio performances, interviews and only-at-SiriusXM moments from:

SiriusXM video is available on the SiriusXM app on phones, computers, tablets and other connected devices in the home.

"We are thrilled to deliver video from a broad array of our incredible talk, sports, music, comedy and specialty programming. Nowhere is there more depth and breadth of content than across the SiriusXM universe, and video is the perfect complement to the amazing radio moments that happen here every day," said Kelly Flynn, SiriusXM's SVP of Video Programming. "We are giving our subscribers more new and exciting ways to connect with their favorite guests, performers, hosts and shows. Now, you can see what you've been hearing."

SiriusXM video is included in SiriusXM's most popular subscription packages, including SiriusXM All Access, SiriusXM Select, SiriusXM Essential Streaming and SiriusXM Premier Streaming. Go to SiriusXM.ca/plans for more details on the programming and packages that SiriusXM offers subscribers in the car, at home, on a phone, online and on connected home devices.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies ten years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

