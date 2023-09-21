Introducing ILAC's New Senior Vice President Academic, Fay Lim-Lambie

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - ILAC is pleased to introduce its new Senior Vice President Academic, Fay Lim-Lambie, a visionary leader with over 17 years' experience in higher education leadership and health care administration.

Lim-Lambie has spent the last seven years in higher education as a senior academic leader providing strategic and operational leadership in academic roles as Dean of Health Sciences, Community Services & Early Childhood Centres at George Brown College and Dean of the School of Health, Wellness & Sciences at Georgian College.

Fay Lim-Lambie is the new SVP Academic at ILAC Education Group. She has spent the last seven years in higher education as a senior academic leader. (CNW Group/ILAC Education Group)

"I am a passionate, collaborative and results-driven leader known for championing a vision of innovative leadership in multi-disciplinary higher education programming," says Lim-Lambie, who has held executive roles in social services, government and academic health science centres overseeing the academic and professional practice of regulated and non-regulated healthcare professionals. "I am committed to equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility and will leverage my experience and networks in Ontario higher education, healthcare, government and global education sectors to advance relationships within the ILAC Education Group."

Lim-Lambie has a Masters in Social Work and advanced certifications in health executive leadership, governance, and adult education. Since 2019, she has served as Chair of the Board of Directors at Mackenzie Health, a regional health care provider in York Region that includes Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital and Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital. Fay is completing her PhD in Leadership, Higher & Adult Education with a focus on policy and health professions higher education.

As the Senior Vice President Academic of ILAC Education Group, Lim-Lambie will lead the academic and faculty teams across ILAC with a focus on quality outcomes for students and the ongoing development of faculty.

About ILAC Education Group

For 26 years, ILAC has offered international students an immersive learning experience with award-winning English language programs and exceptional customer service. Today, the ILAC Education Group has grown to include higher education programs, university and college pathways, work and travel, summer camps, English testing, student housing, employment services and global agent training events.

