ILAC Opens New International High School in Toronto

TORONTO, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - ILAC has opened a new International High School in Toronto, Canada, with a focus on STEM programs, including Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, Business and Social Sciences.

The unique high school model offers five intakes a year to give international students more flexibility.

ILAC International High School Foyer (CNW Group/ILAC Education Group)

For students who don't know what they want to study in university or college, ILAC International High School provides a personal pathway option.

"This is a new chapter in ILAC's history as we expand our program offerings for students looking to experience high school abroad in Canada," says John DeFranco, CEO of ILAC Education Group. "As leaders in international education we have the knowledge and expertise to offer a diverse classroom experience and strong academic English programming."

The fall intake will start with grades 10 – 12 with small classes of on-shore students. The following programs are available starting September 2024:

Academic Year (full or partial)

For students who want to obtain an Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) at ILAC International High School

For students who want to study abroad for one term, one semester, full year or partial year

For mature students who finished high school and are looking to improve their academic English while earning high school credits

As part of its recruitment strategy, ILAC International High School is offering partial and full scholarships for students starting in September for grades 10, 11 and 12.

"We are committed to providing our students with the Canadian experience ILAC is famous for," says DeFranco. "Student will receive a high-level education with personal guidance and support at our beautiful campus in the heart of Toronto."

Classes will be held at the ILAC Growth Campus, conveniently located at Bloor-Yonge station in downtown Toronto. The boutique-style campus provides the perfect environment for students to learn, socialize and experience a vibrant urban life.

In addition to academics, ILAC International High School will provide students with the authentic Canadian experience of living in a homestay family. All students will also have access to personal counselling, academic support, pathway planning and extra-curricular activities.

For more information, visit ILAC International High School (ilacihs.com) or email [email protected]