Announces expansion into the broader Canadian market in 2022 with first opening in Ottawa in June

MONTREAL, March 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today celebrates the official launch of Gray Collection, an award-winning group of authentically local hotels and restaurants that offer understated luxury to world travellers.

Gray Collection is comprised of Hôtel William Gray, Le Petit Hôtel, and Auberge du Vieux-Port. Additionally, its restaurants include Maggie Oakes, Terrasse William Gray, Perché, Taverne Gaspar, Pincette, Terrasse sur L'Auberge, Bevo, Jacopo, and Vieux-Port Steakhouse, and a spa at Spa William Gray. The hotels, restaurants, and spa are formerly part of the Antonopolous Group, which has had over 45 years of success in the Montreal hospitality industry. Each property is a unique celebration of its neighbourhood and is connected to the other establishments by a shared philosophy of generosity, excellence, and premium service.

Led by Dimitri K. Antonopolous, Gray Collection expands the work of the previous Antonopolous Group while remaining committed to its enduring legacy and a shared belief in the Greek philosophy of philoxenia, which refers to the concept of welcoming and caring for all guests.

"Gray Collection is a celebration of our community and our commitment to offering our guests the most generous and joyful experience," says Dimitri K. Antonopolous, President, Gray Collection. "As a family-driven business, hospitality is in our DNA, and we want all of our guests to feel at home – whether they are visiting for a meal, a drink, or an overnight stay."

Innovation, style and service are at the forefront of the Gray Collection, whose plans include expanding into the broader Canadian market this year. The Metcalfe Hotel in Ottawa marks Gray Collection's first hotel property outside Montreal. Located in the heart of downtown Ottawa, just a few blocks from the historic Parliament Hill, the boutique hotel is currently under renovation and is set to reopen in June of 2022, along with an accompanying French-inspired restaurant on the ground level. More details will be shared closer to the hotel and restaurant's opening.

In addition to The Metcalfe Hotel's reopening in Ottawa, Gray Collection will continue to grow by seeking new neighbourhoods, cities, and, eventually, countries where they plan to craft authentic experiences further by pairing their hospitable spirit with local values.

