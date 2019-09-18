Introducing GoDaddy Websites + Marketing: Look Great Everywhere Online that Matters

GoDaddy InSight, A First-of-its-kind Smart Recommendation Tool, Guides Entrepreneurs toward Achieving Their Goals

Integrations with Google and Facebook Enable Small Businesses to Broaden Online Reach

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - GoDaddy, the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today launched Websites + Marketing, pairing an easy-to-use website builder with a suite of marketing tools designed to help small businesses with little to no marketing know-how reach new customers and fuel business growth.

With Websites + Marketing, GoDaddy introduces GoDaddy InSight™, a smart technology that delivers tailored guidance, helping entrepreneurs answer the question "what should I do next" to achieve their goals. GoDaddy InSight delivers recommendations powered by anonymized data from millions of websites, and gives small businesses an action plan powered by data science, to find new customers and engage more deeply with existing ones with minimal effort. Websites + Marketing is the only product in the industry that provides tailored ongoing guidance based on personalized goals and compares a business' performance to other businesses in their industry.

"Our mission at GoDaddy is to give our customers the tools, insights and the personal support to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. With our new product, Websites + Marketing, GoDaddy further delivers on this mission by providing small business owners with the tools to give website activity insights to their website activity that can help drive growth," says Anne De Aragon, Vice President and Country Manager, GoDaddy Canada. "With our new InSight feature, the tool is able to advise our customers with personalized recommendations and actions, which can provide real results for their business."

And it works. Entrepreneurs and small businesses in the U.S. that have been experiencing Websites + Marketing reported meaningful results. On average, they:

Saw their revenue increase by 18 percent

Saw new customers increase by 23 percent

Saved about an hour a day in dealing with their website and marketing

in dealing with their website and marketing Doubled their website traffic with SEO tools

with SEO tools Quadrupled customers making online appointments by listing on Google My Business*

GoDaddy InSight also provides a score, showing small businesses how their online performance compares to similar businesses. Their score adjusts over time as they complete items from their action plan, providing consistent visibility on how they are benchmarking with others like them.

Building Elegant and Powerful Websites, Without the Fuss

Website creation is fast, simple, and personalized, whether on a desktop or mobile device. Site Makeover, a new visualization tool in Websites + Marketing, makes it easy to see their website in more than 20 different styles, all in a single glance. Unlike other website builders, switching the design doesn't require starting from scratch; small business owners can change the look of their entire site while keeping content intact. Consistency is key to creating a polished, professional site, so it's easy to change colours and fonts across the website with the click of a button.

Showing Up Wherever Customers Are

Getting a business to show up to their customers is critical to success. Websites + Marketing includes integrations with some of the world's largest platforms to make it easy for small businesses to connect with customers. It syncs with Facebook, Instagram and Google My Business, enabling entrepreneurs to respond to customer reviews from within Websites + Marketing. This makes it easy to keep popular social media platforms updated with current information. Images on a company's Facebook Business Page are readily available to use on their own website, as well as integrated partner platforms.

Intuitive SEO and email marketing tools ensure small businesses are visible everywhere, and connected with customers, from Google search results to customers' inboxes, without a huge time investment.

Create Anywhere with Mobile First

Most people today are working on the go. Being able to edit and update their websites from a mobile device is of utmost importance. With new mobile first enhancements you can more efficiently create, edit, update and respond to customers while on the go, giving the ability to build and edit a website from the touch of your fingertips on mobile and tablet devices.

Customer Care Guides

GoDaddy has its customers covered with GoDaddy Guides who are experienced, trained, friendly and ready to help create and maintain an entrepreneur's online presence, and to help put the new Website + Marketing features to work. Customers can choose to call or live chat with GoDaddy Guides.

Since building my website with GoDaddy, I've received a ton of positive feedback from viewers, listeners and readers," said Marc Saltzman, Canadian tech expert. "The new Websites + Marketing product makes it even easier to build, create and maintain my website. The new InSight feature is helpful to show me ways to continue to grow my business online. Whenever I have any questions, I can easily call a Customer Care Guide, who will help me along the way."

Designed to be the single tool to manage an online presence, GoDaddy Websites + Marketing combines the power of a professional website with the marketing reach of the world's largest search, social and commerce platforms to empower businesses to be successful.

To find out more about the new GoDaddy Websites + Marketing, visit here .

Notes:

*Results based on a March 2019 survey of 2,211 small businesses using Websites + Marketing (formerly GoCentral/ WebsiteBuilder) who saw results within a year of using the product.

