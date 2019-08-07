Introducing Galaxy Note10: Designed to Bring Passions to Life with Next-Level Power

"From the very beginning, the Galaxy Note has stood for the best-of-the-best technologies and features. The Galaxy Note10 series re-imagines this promise for the modern Note fan who uses their smartphone to take their productivity and creativity to the next level, and who effortlessly flows between ideas and endeavors at a moment's notice," said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. "Every element of the Galaxy Note10 series was designed to help users achieve more. Whether they're finishing a big project for work, capturing and editing a video, or playing their favourite mobile game, the Galaxy Note10 series will help them do it faster and better."

PURPOSEFUL DESIGN FOR A PREMIUM EXPERIENCE

Galaxy Note users appreciate the power of sophisticated design—not just the look and feel of their device, but the experience it offers. Every element of the Galaxy Note10 series is crafted to be sleek, slim and distraction-free, so users can devote their full attention to the ideas, projects, and content that matters most.

Two Sizes: For the first time ever, the Galaxy Note10 comes in two sizes so consumers can find the Note that suits them the best. The Galaxy Note10 opens up the Note to users who want the power of the Intelligent S Pen and ultimate productivity, packing a 6.3-inch Cinematic Infinity Display into the most compact Note yet. The Galaxy Note10+ features the biggest Note display ever with a 6.8-inch Cinematic Infinity Display on a device that's still easy to hold and use.

The Galaxy Note10 series' display is Samsung's best yet on a Note. From its physical construction to its underlying technology, the display is designed to immerse users in their favourite TV, movies and games.

Edge-to-edge Design: The Galaxy Note10 series' edge-to-edge Cinematic Infinity-O Display is nearly bezel-less, while the in-display cut out for the front camera is small and centered for a balanced design.

The Galaxy Note10 series features the Dynamic AMOLED display. With HDR10+ certification and Dynamic Tone Mapping, photos and videos are brighter on the Galaxy Note10 than on previous Galaxy Note devices, and feature a stunning, wide colour range. The Eye Comfort display reduces blue light without affecting colour quality for comfortable viewing1.

MULTI-FACETED PRODUCTIVITY TO MAXIMIZE EVERY MOMENT

Note users put a premium on productivity, and they see their phone as essential to helping them do and achieve more. For these users, the Galaxy Note10 series features new technologies, enhanced capabilities and powerful integrations that give users the freedom to work in the way that makes them the most productive.

Handwriting to Text: The Galaxy Note10 series brings a powerful new capability to the re-designed, uni-body Intelligent S Pen. Now users can jot down notes, instantly convert their handwriting to digital text in Samsung Notes, and export it to a variety of different formats, including Microsoft Word. Users can now customize notes by shrinking, enlarging, or changing the colour of the text. In just a few taps, meeting minutes can be formatted and shared; bursts of inspiration can quickly become editable documents.

Evolution of the Intelligent S Pen: The Galaxy Note10 series builds on the Bluetooth Low Energy-enabled Intelligent S Pen capabilities introduced on the Galaxy Note9 by adding Air Actions, allowing you to control certain aspects of the device using gestures with the Intelligent S Pen. By opening up the Air Actions SDK, users can create customized controls that give users the ability to play games or use their favourite applications using gestures.

The Galaxy Note10 series builds on the Bluetooth Low Energy-enabled Intelligent S Pen capabilities introduced on the Galaxy Note9 by adding Air Actions, allowing you to control certain aspects of the device using gestures with the Intelligent S Pen. By opening up the Air Actions SDK, users can create customized controls that give users the ability to play games or use their favourite applications using gestures. Samsung DeX for PC 2 : The Galaxy Note10 series extends Samsung DeX's capabilities, making it easier for users to switch between their phone and compatible PC or Mac. With a simple USB connection, users can drag and drop files between devices, and use their favourite mobile apps with a mouse and a keyboard, while keeping their data more secure on their phone through Samsung Knox.

Link to Windows: The Galaxy Note10 series integrates Link to Windows directly into the Quick Panel. With one click, users can connect to their Windows 10 PC where they can see notifications, send and receive messages, and review recent photos without pausing to look down at their phone.

PRO-GRADE CAMERA FOR CREATORS

With the Galaxy Note10 series, content creators and everyday users alike can use state-of-the-art tools to capture stunning video and photos—helping their channels, stories and posts make a statement. Featuring a combination of advanced imaging technology and software, the Galaxy Note10 series elevates mobile videography and photography to the next level.

Premium Video Technology: The Galaxy Note10 series enables users to capture pro-grade videos without having to carry around any extra gear. LiveFocus video adds depth-of-field adjustments so you can blur the background to focus on your subject. Zoom-In Mic amplifies the audio in frame and pushes background noise aside to help focus on the sounds that you want. And to remove the bumps and shakes that usually make an action shot blurry, new and improved Super steady stabilizes footage and is now available in Superfast mode for steady time-lapse videos.

Quick and Easy Video Editing: Once they've recorded their video, Galaxy Note10 series users can edit-on-the-go instantly right from their phone. Video editor can be used with the Intelligent S Pen, so instead of having to tap to select or edit a clip, users can choose the precise moment they want to trim. For creators who need even more control over their footage, Adobe Rush 3 provides a sophisticated suite of editing tools, now made more accurate with the Intelligent S Pen.

Once they've recorded their video, Galaxy Note10 series users can edit-on-the-go instantly right from their phone. can be used with the Intelligent S Pen, so instead of having to tap to select or edit a clip, users can choose the precise moment they want to trim. For creators who need even more control over their footage, Adobe Rush provides a sophisticated suite of editing tools, now made more accurate with the Intelligent S Pen. Screen Recorder: For gamers who want to add some personality to their streams, or vloggers who want to enhance their tutorials, the Galaxy Note10 series introduces Screen recorder. Easily capture what's on the screen, use picture-in-picture to add reactions, and use the Intelligent S Pen to annotate as you record for a more entertaining, engaging video.

AR Doodle and 3D Scanner: The Galaxy Note10 series integrates bleeding-edge AR and 3D capabilities into the camera. Along with an Ultra Wide camera, it opens up an entirely new medium for creators. With AR Doodle, use the Intelligent S Pen to personalize photos with dynamic drawings, effects, and animations that track to the image.

The Galaxy Note10 series integrates bleeding-edge AR and 3D capabilities into the camera. Along with an Ultra Wide camera, it opens up an entirely new medium for creators. With AR Doodle, use the Intelligent S Pen to personalize photos with dynamic drawings, effects, and animations that track to the image. Night Mode: People take plenty of selfies in low light situations—at dinner, at concerts or just enjoying a sunset. Night Mode, now available on the front camera, lets users capture striking selfies regardless of how dim or dark the conditions are.

SUPERB PERFORMANCE FOR POWER USERS

Note fans use their phones to do just about everything—not just tackling everyday tasks, but taking on big projects: running their business, editing video for their social media channels and creating beautiful illustrations with the Intelligent S Pen. To help users do it all, the Galaxy Note10 series is engineered with top-tier hardware and next-level features.

Super Fast Charging: With just 30 minutes of charge, the Galaxy Note10+ lasts all day 4 with up to 25W wired charging capability 5 .

Wireless PowerShare 6 : Wireless PowerShare comes to the Note. Users can wirelessly recharge their Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, or another Qi-enabled device with the Galaxy Note10 series.

Wireless PowerShare comes to the Note. Users can wirelessly recharge their Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, or another Qi-enabled device with the Galaxy Note10 series. Gaming: As mobile games get more processing-heavy and graphics-rich, the best gaming experiences require top specs. The Galaxy Note10 series features the world's slimmest vapor chamber cooling system, which delivers optimal performance during gameplay while keeping the device slim and sleek. With the AI-based Game Booster, the Galaxy Note10 optimizes performance and power consumption depending on the game. And with the PlayGalaxy Link P2P streaming service, users can pick up where users left off on any PC game and enable them to continue playing on the move with no need for local storage.

A PORTAL TO THE GALAXY ECOSYSTEM

The Galaxy Note10 series sits at the heart of the Galaxy ecosystem, a suite of premium products and services that offer experiences to help make users' lives more streamlined and connected. Wearables like the Galaxy Watch and tablets like the Galaxy Tab S6 keep users connected and help them accomplish more on-the-go.

Building on these products are Samsung services which provide users with a connected and convenient Galaxy experience. Samsung Pay provides a swift and more secure payment option. Samsung Health helps users achieve their fitness and wellness goals with seamless tracking and monitoring. Samsung Knox helps to safeguard data with defense-grade security solutions. Bixby, Samsung's intelligence platform, provides integrated support to make your life easier, more organized and connected.

GALAXY NOTE10 AVAILABILITY

In Canada, the Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ will be available for purchase in stores and online beginning August 23, 2019. Pricing starts at $1,259.99 (regular price) for Galaxy Note10 (256 GB); $1,459.99 (regular price) for the Galaxy Note10+ (256 GB); and $1,599.99 (regular price) for the Galaxy Note10+ (512 GB).

Available in Aura Glow, Aura White and Aura Black, the Galaxy Note10+ will be available at Samsung Experience Stores in Canada, samsung.com/ca and through major Canadian carrier and retail partners. There will also be a limited number of Aura White Galaxy Note10+ (256 GB) and Aura Black Galaxy Note10+ (512 GB) available exclusively at Samsung Experience Stores and aamsung.com/ca.

The Galaxy Note10 will come in Aura Black and Aura Glow and will be available exclusively through Samsung Experience Stores, samsung.com/ca, Best Buy Canada and select Canadian carriers on special order.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ run from August 7 to August 22, 2019. Customers who pre-order their device at Samsung Experience Stores, Samsung.com/ca or at select carrier and retailer partners until August 22, 2019 will receive a set of Galaxy Buds as a gift with purchase. Colours for the Galaxy Buds will vary per carrier and retailer. See terms and conditions.7

For more information about the Galaxy Note10 line, visit www.samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-note10/.

Galaxy Note10, Note10+ Specifications



Galaxy Note10 Galaxy Note10+ Display 6.3-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 2280x1080 (401ppi) HDR10+ Certified 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display 3040×1440 (498ppi) HDR10+ Certified * Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable

area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. * Default resolution of the Galaxy Note10+ is full HD+, which can be changed to Quad HD+ in Settings. Camera Rear: Triple Camera - Ultra Wide: 16MP F2.2 (123°) - Wide-angle: 12MP 2PD AF F1.5/F2.4 OIS (77°) - Telephoto: 12MP F2.1 OIS (45°) Front: 10MP 2PD AF F2.2 (80°) Rear: Triple Camera & DepthVision Lens - Ultra Wide: 16MP F2.2 (123°) - Wide-angle: 12MP 2PD AF F1.5/F2.4 OIS (77°) - Telephoto: 12MP F2.1 OIS (45°) - DepthVision Lens: VGA Front: 10MP 2PD AF F2.2 (80°) Body 71.8 x 151.0 x 7.9mm, 167g (BLE S Pen: 5.8 × 4.35 × 105.08mm, 3.04g) 77.2 x 162.3 x 7.9mm, 197g (BLE S Pen: 5.8 × 4.35 × 105.08 3.04g) AP - 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.7 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.9 GHz) - 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz) * May differ by market and mobile operator. Memory - 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage

- 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage - 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage * User memory is less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software used to

operate the device features. Actual user memory will vary depending on the operator and may change after

software upgrades are performed. Battery8 3,500mAh (typical) 4,300mAh(typical) *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value

considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard.

Rated (minimum) capacity is 3400mAh for Galaxy Note10 and 4170mAh for Galaxy Note10+. Actual battery life

may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns, and other factors. * * 25W travel adaptor comes inbox with both Galaxy Note10 & Note10+. 45W travel adaptor sold separately. * Super Fast Charging compatible on wired with QC2.0, AFC and PD3.0 * Wireless charging speeds with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 compatible with WPC and PMA* Wireless

PowerShare: Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless

charging OS Android 9.0 (Pie) LTE Network Enhanced 4x4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20 - Up to 2.0Gbps Download / Up to 150Mbps Upload * Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier and user environment. Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM - Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 1.2Gbps Upload *May differ by market and mobile operator. Bluetooth® v 5.0, ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo*, Glonass, BeiDou*) *Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. BeiDou may not be available for certain markets. Payment NFC, MST Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor,

Proximity Sensor, RGB light sensor (BLE S Pen: 6-axis Sensor including Gyro Sensor and Acceleration Sensor) Authentication Lock Type: Pattern, PIN, Password

Biometric Lock Types: Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Face Recognition Audio Stereo speakers and earphones: Sound by AKG (In-box earphones: Type-C plug, hybrid canal type, 2way dynamic unit) Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included) Audio Playback Format: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF,

IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DSF, DFF, APE Video MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM



*All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the

benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2019, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Admired Brands" in Leger's Corporate Reputation Study." "Best Global Brands" list. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.



1 TÜV Rheinland, a globally recognized certification institute, awarded Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ display the Eye Comfort Certification based on its ability to drastically reduce the harmful effects of blue light. This certification can be found on www.tuv.com with the ID 1419071436. 2 Available with Windows 7, Windows 10 for Windows PC, and High Sierra, Mojave for Mac 3 Adobe Rush is downloadable from Samsung Galaxy Store for $10.70 CDN/month on a 12 month subscription. 4 Based on laboratory testing. Estimated against average charge rate of Galaxy Note10+ using in-box charger, together with the usage profile of an average/typical user. Actual charging speed and battery life may also vary depending on the network environment, usage patterns, charging conditions, and other factors. Results may vary. 5 Available only for the Galaxy Note10+. 6 Wireless PowerShare may not work with non-Samsung accessories or covers. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment.

