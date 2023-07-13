Independent soft drink brand expands to Canadian market introducing flavours Birthday Cake, Bubble Gum, Cotton Candy and Rocket Ice Lolly

TORONTO, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Candy Can, the award-winning independent zero sugar soft drink brand originally from the Netherlands, is pleased to announce its official launch and distribution in Canada. Candy lovers from coast to coast can now enjoy the taste of their favourite sweets in beverage form with an inaugural release of four popular flavours including Birthday Cake, Bubble Gum, Cotton Candy and Rocket Ice Lolly. With its unique flavours, Candy Can aims to revolutionize the beverage industry by providing nostalgic experiences for consumers of all ages.

Introducing Candy Can: Zero Sugar Sparkling Candy Beverages Now Available Across Canada (CNW Group/Candy Can)

Candy Can is the latest innovative brand from entrepreneur Sander de Jonge ( Charlie's Organics ), who has long been passionate about creating healthy beverages for consumers. With an unwavering commitment to quality and taste, Candy Can meticulously crafts each flavour profile to ensure an authentic and delightful candy experience, all while eliminating the need for sugar.

"We understand that many consumers are actively seeking healthier alternatives without compromising on taste, and we're incredibly excited to introduce Candy Can to the Canadian market," said Sander de Jonge, Founder of Candy Can. "With Candy Can, our goal is to offer a guilt-free sparkling beverage that allows consumers to enjoy their favourite candy flavours in a delicious, zero sugar format."

With a focus on health and sustainability, Candy Can is crafted with carefully selected quality ingredients and 100% recyclable packaging, creating a premium and balanced beverage option which aligns with conscious lifestyle choices. Candy Can is vegan, keto friendly, gluten free, BPA free and caffeine free.

Distributed by leading Canadian grocery retail company Unique Foods , Candy Can is currently available nationally at retailers including Sobeys and Bulk Barn, and at Couche-Tard, Needs Convenience and Ultramar in select markets. Candy Can has plans for continued expansion across the country, and will soon be introducing additional fun flavours to the market.

About Candy Can:

Candy Can is an award-winning independent soft drink brand that brings the fun and flavours of your favourite candies to life in a zero sugar, sparkling beverage format. With a passion for creating guilt-free indulgence, Candy Can offers a unique range of vibrant and nostalgic flavours that captivate taste buds and bring joy to consumers of all ages. Crafted with carefully selected ingredients and a commitment to quality, Candy Can delivers an authentic candy experience without compromising on taste. The brand's vegan, keto-friendly, gluten-free, and BPA-free beverages are thoughtfully packaged in 100% recyclable cans, aligning with their commitment to health and sustainability. Candy Can is dedicated to revolutionizing the beverage industry by offering innovative, zero sugar alternatives that make every sip a delightful and guilt-free treat.

For more information, visit www.drinkcandycan.com or Instagram/TikTok/Pinterest @drinkcandycan.

SOURCE Candy Can

For further information: Media contacts: Pamela Valerio | NKPR | [email protected] 416-365-3630; Nathan Marchio | NKPR | [email protected] 416-365-3630