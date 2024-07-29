CANDY CAN PARTNERS DEBUTS SPECIAL LIMITED-EDITION FLAVOUR - BANANA CANDY INSPIRED BY ILLUMINATION'S DESPICABLE ME 4

TORONTO, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Candy Can , the award-winning zero-sugar soft drink brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of a new, limited-edition flavour "Banana Candy" inspired by the release of Illumination's Despicable Me 4 now in theatres.

Candy Can, the brainchild of Dutch entrepreneur Sander de Jonge, is rapidly gaining Canadian acclaim for its innovative and delicious sugar-free soft drinks that brilliantly capture the essence of beloved candies. Featuring an array of flavours launched in Canada, such as Birthday Cake, Bubble Gum, Cotton Candy, Rocket Ice Lolly, and Sour Apple, Candy Can continues to revolutionize the beverage industry. The company offers consumers of all ages a nostalgic journey down memory lane, with each flavour profile delivering an authentic and delightful candy experience, all without the need for sugar. Candy Can's unwavering commitment to quality and taste has won the hearts of consumers worldwide, solidifying its place as a leader in the market of sugar-free, candy-inspired beverages.

Inspired by the beloved Minions from the most successful animated franchise in cinematic history, Illumination's Despicable Me, Candy Can's new Banana Candy flavoured sparkling beverage is a delightful fusion of creamy banana flavour. The first sip sends a burst of effervescent bubbles that carry the sweet, nostalgic taste of banana candy, reminiscent of your favourite childhood treats. Banana Candy strikes a perfect balance, offering a light, fruity sweetness without being overpowering, making it a joyous treat for both kids and adults.

"Our inspiration for this exciting flavour came from the Minions' love for bananas and of course their signature yellow color.," said Sander de Jonge, Founder of Candy Can. "We knew that Banana Candy is also a nostalgic candy flavour and thought what better way to bring it to life in a zero-sugar, drinkable format."

Candy Can is not only committed to crafting delicious and zero-sugar beverages but also to health and sustainability. All Candy Can products are made with carefully selected quality ingredients and are packaged in 100% recyclable materials, offering a premium and environmentally conscious beverage option. Candy Can is vegan, keto-friendly, gluten-free, BPA-free, and caffeine-free, aligning perfectly with conscious lifestyle choices.

Distributed by leading Canadian grocery retail company Unique Foods (Canada) Inc. , Candy Can is currently available nationally at select retailers across Canada. With the limited edition Minions Candy Can in Circle K (ATL.), Couche Tard, and in Sobeys grocery and relative banners. In stores August 2024.

Candy Can is an award-winning independent soft drink brand that brings the fun and flavours of your favourite candies to life in a zero sugar, sparkling beverage format. With a passion for creating guilt-free indulgence, Candy Can offers a unique range of vibrant and nostalgic flavours that captivate taste buds and bring joy to consumers of all ages. Crafted with carefully selected ingredients and a commitment to quality, Candy Can delivers an authentic candy experience without compromising on taste. The brand's vegan, keto-friendly, gluten-free, and BPA-free beverages are thoughtfully packaged in 100% recyclable cans, aligning with their commitment to health and sustainability. Candy Can is dedicated to revolutionizing the beverage industry by offering innovative, zero sugar alternatives that make every sip a delightful and guilt-free treat.

Following the 2022 summer blockbuster phenomenon of Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru, which earned almost $1 billion worldwide, the biggest global animated franchise in history now begins a new chapter as Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Oscar® nominee Kristen Wiig) and their girls—Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan)—welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad.

Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (Emmy winner Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara), and the family is forced to go on the run.

The film features fresh new characters voiced by Joey King (Bullet Train), Emmy winner Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live). Pierre Coffin returns as the iconic voice of the Minions and Oscar® nominee Steve Coogan returns as Silas Ramsbottom.

Packed with non-stop action and filled with Illumination's signature subversive humor, Despicable Me 4 is directed by a co-creator of the Minions, Oscar® nominee Chris Renaud (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets), and is produced by Illumination's visionary founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Brett Hoffman (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Minions: The Rise of Gru). The film is co-directed by Patrick Delage (animation director Sing 2 and The Secret Life of Pets 2), and the screenplay is by the Emmy winning creator of White Lotus, Mike White, and the veteran writer of every Despicable Me film, Ken Daurio.

Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) globally drives the expansion and elevation of NBCUniversal's iconic collection of brands, intellectual properties, characters, and stories based on the company's extensive portfolio of properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The division executes this through innovative physical and digital products, as well as engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and third-party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E's lines of business include Consumer Products and Games, along with Theme Parks Products & Retail. UP&E is a division of Universal Destinations & Experiences, part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. More information is available at universalproductsexperiences.com.

