INTRODUCING BIKE SHARE TORONTO'S NEW MOBILE APP

Download The App and Ride For Free on May 17th

Courtesy Of Tangerine Bank

TORONTO, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) is pleased to announce the introduction of our new Bike Share Mobile App, another step forward in delivering a best-in-class user experience for our customers. Developed in partnership with PBSC Urban Solutions, our new app mirrors proven applications in major Bike Share markets including New York, Chicago, Mexico City and Montreal.

The new mobile app will incorporate several key features designed to elevate the customer experience:

Intuitive Design and Interface. Leveraging a design-based methodology, the app prioritizes user experience and interactivity, making navigation and exploration effortless and enjoyable. Personalized Profiles and Trip Tracking: Customers will be able to create a personalized profile to track trips, monitor calories burned and CO2 emissions saved. Streamlined Payment Experience: The new app offers a seamless ad convenient payment experience, ensuring a quick and hassle-free process. Trip Planning: The app provides trip planning functionalities including city navigation and real time Bike availability by station. Enhanced Communications: Customers will receive timely updates on special events, promotions and operational bulletins to maximize situational awareness, information and engagement. .

"We are excited about this launch, said Toronto Parking Authority President Scott Collier. "Our legacy app has been in-market since 2016, and no longer provides the experience our customers expect. This new application incorporates the feedback from our passionate Bike Share community and represents another step in our mission of creating seamless and sustainable mobility experiences for our customers, our stakeholders, and our city.

To celebrate the launch, Bike Share Toronto and Tangerine Bank have created a special promotion – all users who download the new app can ride for free on Friday, May 17, 2024, courtesy of Tangerine Bank, Bike Share Toronto's Exclusive Presenting Partner.

"It's been incredible to partner with Bike Share Toronto to offer a simple and seamless experience for Torontonians to get around our city," says Gillian Riley, President & CEO of Tangerine Bank. "Tangerine is going all in this summer to help support the growth of the Bike Share program and we hope to see a sea of orange bikes ride into summer for free with us on May 17th!"

Riders can simply download the new app, scan at any Bike Share station across Toronto on Friday, May 17, 2024, to access unlimited free 90-minute rides. Find a station near you here.

"We are proud to have developed the cutting-edge bike-sharing app that Bike Share Toronto is unveiling for its users today. This next-generation app sets a new standard in urban mobility, tailored to meet the demands of today's eco-conscious traveler, and enrich their experience with groundbreaking features. Our partnership with Bike Share Toronto exemplifies our dedication to pushing the boundaries of bike-sharing technology and championing sustainable transport solutions." Gian-Carlo Crivello Chief Relationship Officer, PBSC Urban Solutions

To learn more about the new Bike Share Toronto App visit the app landing page.

About Toronto Parking Authority

Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) is North America's largest municipally-owned operator of commercial parking, manages Bike Share Toronto, North America's third-largest bike share program, and operates Canada's largest municipally-owned Electric Vehicle Charging program. TPA's vision is to become the world's best provider of sustainable parking, bike share and last-mile mobility experiences for its customers, partners, and the city.

