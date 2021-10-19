A time to reflect, overcome negativity, and spread light and love, Diwali is associated with a number of traditions, many of them focused on the triumph of good over evil. Small clay oil lamps called diyas are often lit in rows in homes and temples or set adrift on rivers, fireworks illuminate the sky, and celebrants exchange gifts and donate to those in need.

Rangolis are also an important part of the festival. Drawn on floors in entranceways, living rooms and courtyards using flower petals, coloured sand and other materials, these intricate patterns are intended to invite Lakshmi, the goddess of good fortune, into celebrants' homes.

Designer Seung Jai Paek layered the Rangoli pattern featured on this stamp with meaning. A lotus flower, symbolic of new beginnings, forms both the outline and inset; a ring of heart-shaped diyas expresses love and gratitude; and the Indian spice box (called a masala dabba) in the centre of the design alludes to the food shared during Diwali. Printed by Lowe-Martin, the stamp issue includes a booklet of 10 Permanent™ domestic rate stamps and an Official First Day Cover.

The Diwali stamps and collectibles are available at canadapost.ca and post offices across Canada starting today.

