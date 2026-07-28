Intouch Insight to Present Grocery Research at GroceryNEXT Conference

Intouch Insight to present findings from its grocery industry research during the general session at GroceryNEXT, an invitation-only event for grocery operators

Presentation to be delivered by President & CEO Cameron Watt and VP Sales & Marketing Sarah Beckett on Monday, August 24, 2026

Event brings together senior grocery leaders to address omnichannel commerce, agentic commerce, retail media, and loyalty

OTTAWA, ON, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd. (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF) ("Intouch" or the "Company"), a provider of customer experience measurement solutions, today announced that it will be presenting during the general session at GroceryNEXT conference, hosted by Informa and taking place August 24-26, 2026, at The Westin Chicago Lombard in Lombard, Illinois. The Company will share findings from its grocery industry research to an audience of senior grocery operators and industry leaders.

Intouch's presentation is scheduled for the GroceryNEXT general session on Monday, August 24, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. Central Time. Cameron Watt, President and Chief Executive Officer and Sarah Beckett, VP Sales & Marketing of Intouch Insight, will present the Company's grocery research, highlighting key trends and insights relevant to operators navigating an evolving grocery landscape.

GroceryNEXT is an exclusive, invitation-only event that brings together grocery operators, brands, and technology solution providers for peer-level dialogue, working sessions, and practitioner-led conversations on the topics shaping the business, including omnichannel commerce, agentic commerce, retail media, and loyalty. The agenda is built by operators, for operators, featuring speakers who are actively doing the work. The event delivers actionable insights designed to help operators expand their grocery offerings and maximize ROI.

The conference draws senior grocery industry leaders and Intouch's participation in the general session reflects its continued work in customer experience measurement and operational audits for grocery retailers and other multi-location brands.

Cameron Watt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intouch Insight, said:

"Speaking at GroceryNEXT is a great chance for us to bring data-driven findings to senior decision-makers throughout the grocery sector. Our research aims to uncover the gap between the value grocers promise and what customers receive, pinpointing where execution breaks down in today's omni-channel experiences. We're looking forward to connecting with grocery's forward-thinking leaders as they take on what's emerging, what's shifting, and what's next in the industry."

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, geolocation data capture and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com.

Certain statements included in this news release including those related to the Company's quarterly results, future products, opportunities and cost initiatives, strategies, and other statements that are predictive in nature that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements that are made as of the date hereof, which by their nature are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events, and are based on information currently available to the Company and on hypotheses which it considers to be reasonable; however, management cautions the reader that hypotheses relative to future events which are beyond the control of management could prove to be false, given that they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Intouch Insight Ltd.

Investor Contact: HAYDEN IR: James Carbonara, Hayden IR, (646)-755-7412, [email protected]; Intouch Insight Contact: Cathy Smith, Chief Financial Officer, (613) 270-7916, [email protected]