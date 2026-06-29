Intouch Insight to Present at annual CSP Outlook Leadership Conference; Announces Finalists for C-Store Industry Award

Intouch Insight to share findings from its annual convenience industry mystery shopping and operational audit study, covering more than 2,000 site visits across leading brands

Annual award in partnership with CSP Daily News recognizing the top-performing convenience operator to be presented live to one of three finalists

Finalists for the 2026 award are Chevron ExtraMile, Nouria, and Rutter's

OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd. (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF) ("Intouch" or the "Company"), a provider of customer experience measurement solutions, today announced that it will be presenting during the main stage general session at the Outlook Leadership Conference, hosted by Informa and taking place August 4-6, 2026. The Company will share findings from its annual convenience industry study and present its top operator award in partnership with CSP Daily News.

The Company's annual study is an independent assessment of operational execution and customer experience in the convenience industry and has become the gold standard against which leading operators benchmark their performance in the field. This year's study includes more than 2,000 site visits across recognized convenience brands, utilizing approximately 100 mystery shops and 100 operational audits for each chain. The findings are expected to provide a data-driven view of performance across key customer experience and operational execution metrics.

Intouch's presentation is scheduled for the Outlook Leadership Conference general session on August 5, 2026. The Company will highlight key trends and insights from the study, followed by the on-stage announcement of this year's top performing operator. The annual award, presented in conjunction with CSP Daily News, recognizes the convenience brand with the strongest overall performance across the study's evaluation criteria. The participating chains in this year's study are:

Chestnut Market

Chevron ExtraMile

EG America/Cumberland Farms

Loop Neighborhood

Maverik/Kum & Go

Murphy USA

Nouria

QuickChek

QuikTrip

Rutter's

Truenorth

Twice Daily

The winner will be announced from the top 3 finalists for 2026 which are Chevron ExtraMile, Nouria and Rutter's.

The Outlook Leadership Conference brings together senior convenience industry executives, including presidents, CEOs, CFOs, and owners. Intouch's provision of a general session presentation reflects its continued work in customer experience measurement and operational audits for convenience retailers and other multi-location brands.

Cameron Watt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intouch Insight, said:

"Presenting at the Outlook Leadership Conference gives us an opportunity to share data-driven insights with senior leaders across the convenience industry. Our annual study is designed to help operators better understand the customer experience and identify practical opportunities to improve execution at the store level. We are pleased to partner with CSP Daily News to recognize strong performance across the industry and we want to thank all the participating chains for this year and look forward to recognizing the three finalists on stage in August."

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, geolocation data capture and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com.

Certain statements included in this news release including those related to the Company's quarterly results, future products, opportunities and cost initiatives, strategies, and other statements that are predictive in nature that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements that are made as of the date hereof, which by their nature are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events, and are based on information currently available to the Company and on hypotheses which it considers to be reasonable; however, management cautions the reader that hypotheses relative to future events which are beyond the control of management could prove to be false, given that they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Intouch Insight Ltd.

For More Information, please contact: Cathy Smith, Chief Financial Officer, (613) 270-7916, [email protected], www.intouchinsight.com