INTOUCH INSIGHT ANNOUNCES Q1 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS

OTTAWA, ON, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd. ("Intouch" or the "Company") (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF), a provider of customer experience measurement solutions, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Key Highlights for Q1 2026 compared to Q1 2025

Total revenue increased 6% to approximately $6.7 million.

Gross margin dollars increased by $123,762.

SaaS revenue increased by 11% and recurring services increased by 5%.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $352,624, compared to $557,748, reflecting planned strategic investments in sales, marketing, and technology.

Note 1: EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is calculated as net income before interest expense, income taxes, financing costs, depreciation, and amortization.

Recent Operational Highlights

Announced a strategic expansion into the grocery sector, highlighted by an upcoming featured speaking engagement at the GroceryNEXT conference in Chicago.

Published proprietary thought leadership studies on the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry, identifying a "Transactional Gap" in customer experience and revealing key drivers for mobile ordering success.

Advanced key merchandising initiatives to actively build the sales pipeline and establish a foundation for expected long-term revenue expansion.

Enhanced software and technology offerings, including investments in AI automation to improve platform functionality and client outcomes.

Expanded sales and marketing capabilities to target new verticals and accelerate organic growth.

Cameron Watt, President & Chief Executive Officer of Intouch Insight, commented:

"The first quarter of 2026 progressed in line with our strategic plan, delivering solid top-line growth across every single product line, including an 11% increase in our SaaS revenue. We are confident in the immediate market opportunities in front of us and we are willing to trade near-term profitability, even operating at a potential loss, to fund our commercial expansion. We are intentionally prioritizing top-line growth and market share today because we believe our underlying unit economics are strong. By rapidly scaling our recurring revenue base now, we are expecting to accelerate our path to a tipping point of improved operating leverage and growth in earnings power."

Watt added:

"Our sales pipeline is converting, highlighted by recent contract signings and exciting momentum with expected upcoming RFP's for both SaaS and Services. Within our merchandising business, while large-scale rollouts naturally involve extended sales cycles, we remain focused on our target of generating over $1 million in revenue this year, supported by active opportunities and potential scope expansions. With these near-term catalysts in play, we are confident in our trajectory toward double-digit growth for the full year, making this a pivotal time to be part of our growth story."

Q1 Earnings Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, register and log-in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: May 21, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. eastern time

Register for the live webcast and access on-demand recording: click here.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

























Q1 2026



Q1 2025



































Revenue



$ 6,670,446



$ 6,319,663









Cost of services



3,356,169



3,129,148



































Gross margin



3,314,277



3,190,515



































Total operating expenses 3,130,742



2,819,164



































Income from operating activities 183,535



371,351









Non-operating expenses (earnings) 76,230



82,097









Income tax expense (recovery) -



76,652









Net income (loss)



$ 107,305



$ 212,602





































About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, geolocation data capture and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com.

Certain statements included in this news release including those related to the Company's quarterly results, future products, opportunities and cost initiatives, strategies, and other statements that are predictive in nature that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements that are made as of the date hereof, which by their nature are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events, and are based on information currently available to the Company and on hypotheses which it considers to be reasonable; however, management cautions the reader that hypotheses relative to future events which are beyond the control of management could prove to be false, given that they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Intouch Insight Ltd.

For further information, please contact: Cathy Smith, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], 613-270-7916