INTOUCH INSIGHT CONFIRMS BOARD AND GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

OTTAWA, ON, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd. ("Intouch" or the "Company") (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF) announces that at the annual general meeting held on June 11th shareholders re-elected the five directors proposed in the management circular. Following the shareholder meeting, the Board of directors granted, under its stock option plan, stock options to employees, officers, and directors, for the purchase of up to 260,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.385 per share. The options granted on June 11th, 2026 will vest over a 36-month period and expire on June 10th, 2031.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, geolocation data capture and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com.

Certain statements included in this news release including those related to the Company's quarterly results, future products, opportunities and cost initiatives, strategies, and other statements that are predictive in nature that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements that are made as of the date hereof, which by their nature are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events, and are based on information currently available to the Company and on hypotheses which it considers to be reasonable; however, management cautions the reader that hypotheses relative to future events which are beyond the control of management could prove to be false, given that they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

www.intouchinsight.com

SOURCE Intouch Insight Ltd.

For More Information, please contact: Cathy Smith, Chief Financial Officer, (613) 270-7916, [email protected]