INTOUCH INSIGHT THANKS RETIRING DIRECTORS AND GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd. ("Intouch" or the "Company") (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF) announces that at the annual general meeting held on June 20th. shareholders re-elected the five directors proposed in the management circular. This marks the retirement of longstanding board members Michael Gaffney and Rainer Paduch. Following the shareholder meeting, the Board of directors granted, under its stock option plan, stock options to employees, officers, and directors, for the purchase of up to 625,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.47 per share. The options granted on June 20, 2024 will vest over a 36-month period and expire on June 19, 2029.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Company, I would like to thank Michael and Rainer for their twenty years of dedicated service," said Eric Beutel, Board Chair, Intouch Insight.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, geolocation data capture and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Intouch Insight Ltd.

For More Information, please contact: Cathy Smith, Chief Financial Officer, (613) 270-7916, [email protected], www.intouchinsight.com