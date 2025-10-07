Intouch Insight Ltd. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, October 23, 2025

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd. ("Intouch" or the "Company") (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF), a leader in customer experience solutions, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 10:30 AM (Local Time -EST) at the Arcadian Loft in Downtown Toronto. Cameron Watt, President & CEO of Intouch will be hosting the presentation regarding the companies' strategies, goals and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Time: 10:30 AM (Toronto, ON Local Time EST)

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/34SFNFBix4cZpKNiohrXeh/F6TTuDNRu6qrkDdZ9FJEjm

The company is also announcing that it has hired Hayden IR to launch a comprehensive investor relations program. With offices in New York, Phoenix, and Dallas, Hayden IR provides a comprehensive range of investor relations services to a growing list of clients. For more than two decades, Hayden IR has been a recognized leader in driving market recognition and creating sustainable competitive advantages for more than 150 micro- and small-cap companies. Hayden delivers expertise and professionalism in such areas as investor management, relationship building, awareness campaigns, online presence and corporate identity.

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Intouch, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Arcadian Loft in Downtown Toronto, ON.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub website is available here: HOME PAGE

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link for at least 6 months under the tab "Agenda": AGENDA

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, geolocation data capture and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com.

About Hayden IR

Hayden IR is a full-service investor relations firm that provides a wide range of services, including investor presentation and earnings call script development, investor and analyst targeting, and managing all aspects of a company's investor relations program. The firm is comprised of senior professionals with years of Wall Street experience in a variety of sectors. Our team is focused on helping issuers build exposure to the institutional investment community and communicate their story in a way that builds and sustains credibility and valuation.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub, please register here: REGISTER

SOURCE Intouch Insight Ltd.

For further information, please contact: Brett Maas, Hayden IR: (646) 536-7331, [email protected]; James Carbonara, Hayden IR: (646)-755-7412, [email protected]