INTOUCH INSIGHT ANNOUNCES Q3 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd , ("Intouch" or "the Company") (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF) a leader in customer experience measurement solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Cameron Watt, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "The third quarter reflected solid operational progress with SaaS revenue growth, an improved revenue mix, and a 20‑basis‑point expansion in gross margin. We also completed the acquisition of ClearPoint, expanding our addressable market leveraging our strong, existing in-store presence. These results alongside our investments for growth position Intouch well as we begin executing our three‑year plan to double the business and reach $50 million in annual revenue by the end of 2028."

Key highlights for Q3 2025

Revenue was unchanged at $6,626,856 compared to $6,656,664 in Q3 2024.

Gross margin increased to 48.4% from 48.2% in Q3 2024.

SaaS revenues grew 3% organically.

Operating expenses have grown 11% compared to prior year's Q3 as the company began its investment in future growth.

Adjusted EBITDA remained positive at $250,200 compared to $575,889 in Q3, 2024.

Closed on the acquisition of ClearPoint Solutions US.

Presented at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: Toronto 2025.

Watt added:

"We have established a clear strategic direction for the company, setting the goal of doubling the business over the next three years. We are targeting $50 million in annual revenue by the end of 2028, driven by a multi-faceted strategy which includes organic growth, SaaS growth, merchandising growth and potential acquisitions."

"As anticipated, this planned investment cycle will temporarily impact profitability, as reflected in the recent quarter and particularly through 2026 and into 2027. However, we expect to gain clear momentum along the way, driven by sustained revenue growth, expanding customer adoption, and steady progress toward key performance milestones. As we advance toward our 2028 revenue target, we anticipate meaningful operating leverage and robust profitability."

Consolidated Statements of Operations









Q3 2025



Q3 2024















Revenue



$ 6,626,856



$ 6,656,664 Cost of services 3,420,458



3,445,180















Gross margin



3,206,398



3,211,484















Total operating expenses 3,143,926



2,844,721















Income from operating activities 62,472



366,763 Non-operating (expenses) income (93,261)



87,297 Income tax recovery (expense) -



- Net income (loss) $ (30,789)



$ 454,060

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, geolocation data capture and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com .

Certain statements included in this news release contain forward looking statements that are made of the date hereof, which by their nature are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events, including the acquisition, future revenues and references to the Company's expansion and growth of the business and operations, and are based on information currently available to the Company and on hypotheses which it considers to be reasonable; however, management warns the reader that hypotheses relative to future events which are beyond the control of management could prove to be false, given that they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Intouch Insight Ltd.

For further information, please contact: Cathy Smith, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], 613-270-7916