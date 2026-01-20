Intouch Insight Provides Business Update on Sales and Marketing Initiatives

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd. (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF) ("Intouch" or the "Company"), a leader in customer experience measurement solutions, today provided a business update focused on its sales and marketing initiatives supporting the Company's multi‑year growth strategy.

Following the strategic direction outlined in 2025, Intouch has continued to invest in expanding its commercial capabilities to support organic growth across its core customer experience, SaaS, and services offerings. These initiatives are intended to accelerate pipeline development, deepen customer engagement, and support execution against the Company's three‑year plan.

During the early part of 2026, the Company has:

Expanded its sales organization, adding new resources focused on petro-convenience, grocery, and QSR verticals

Invested in marketing capabilities to enhance brand visibility, demand generation, and customer acquisition

Advanced internal processes and tooling to improve sales execution, onboarding, and account expansion

Cameron Watt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intouch Insight, commented:

"As we enter 2026, our focus is on execution. We are investing deliberately in sales and marketing resources to support sustainable growth across our core markets. While these investments take time to translate into results, they are foundational to scaling the business and achieving our longer‑term objectives."

The Company noted that these initiatives represent a planned investment cycle, consistent with commentary provided in recent quarterly disclosures. Intouch continues to prioritize disciplined capital allocation while building the infrastructure required to support growth.

Intouch expects to provide additional updates as execution progresses throughout the year.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, geolocation data capture and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com.

