INTOUCH INSIGHT ANNOUNCES Q2 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd , ("Intouch" or "the Company") (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF) a leader in customer experience solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Key highlights for Q2 2025

Recurring services revenue increased 5% to $5,545,064 from $5,292,261 in Q2 2024

from in Q2 2024 Total revenue decreased 12% to $6,503,539 compared to $7,353,518 in the prior year Q2 due to the absence of merchandising revenues.

compared to in the prior year Q2 due to the absence of merchandising revenues. Gross margin increased to 50.4% from 41.7% in Q2 2024 due to the absence of merchandising revenues.

Operating loss of $1,021,120 was the result of a one-time adjustment of $1,193,484 reflecting churn of acquired customers.

was the result of a one-time adjustment of reflecting churn of acquired customers. Adjusted EBITDA remained positive increasing by 25% to $370,812 compared to $296,515 in prior year Q2.

"We are pleased to have been able to replace the revenues lost from acquired customers through organic growth. Looking forward we expect sales and marketing expenses to continue to increase, SaaS growth to return and accelerate, and increased opportunities across the business," said Cameron Watt, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to carefully manage our resources and are currently exploring options to improve our efficiency, contain our costs, and create a sustainable competitive advantage through the use of AI and other technology," said Watt.

Consolidated Statements of Operations















Q2 2025



Q2 2024















Revenue



$ 6,503,539



$ 7,353,518 Cost of services



3,225,447



4,288,732















Gross margin



3,278,092



3,064,786















Total operating expenses 4,299,212



2,977,311















Income from operating activities (1,021,120)



87,475 Non-operating (expenses) income (82,423)



745,754 Income tax recovery (expense) (8,480)



(6,799) Net income (loss)



$ (1,112,023)



$ 826,430

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, geolocation data capture and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com .

Certain statements included in this news release contain forward looking statements that are made of the date hereof, which by their nature are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events, including the acquisition, future revenues and references to the Company's expansion and growth of the business and operations, and are based on information currently available to the Company and on hypotheses which it considers to be reasonable; however, management warns the reader that hypotheses relative to future events which are beyond the control of management could prove to be false, given that they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact: Cathy Smith, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], 613-270-7916