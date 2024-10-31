INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD. PROMOTES SARAH BECKETT TO VICE PRESIDENT SALES AND MARKETING

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd , ("Intouch" or "the Company") (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF) a leader in customer experience measurement solutions today announced the promotion of Sarah Beckett, to become an Officer with the position of Vice President Sales and Marketing, effective November 1, 2024 and subject to TSXV approval. Ms. Beckett joined Intouch in 2019 as Director of Marketing.

"Sarah has been a transformative influence in our organization as evidenced by our increasing industry though leadership and brand recognition in the industries we serve. Sarah will continue to lead our media efforts including industry studies while adding her capabilities to the sales team and processes here at Intouch. We look forward to the impact that Sarah will bring," said Cameron Watt, President & Chief Executive Officer, Intouch Insight.

The Company is also reporting that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of options to purchase up to 50,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.355 per share to employees and officers of the company. The options will be granted November 1, 2024, and vest over a 36-month period and are valid until October 31, 2029.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, geolocation data capture and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com .

