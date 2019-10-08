Intouch Insight Ltd. Names Erin Fenn to the Position of Executive Vice President

OTTAWA, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd. ("Intouch") (TSXV: INX) (OTCQB: INXSF) announces that it has added the position of Executive Vice President to its leadership team and has appointed Erin Fenn to the position. This additional position has been created to ensure that the company is able to take advantage of its latest software developments in the marketplace. The EVP position will have responsibility for the Sales, Marketing & Product Management functions of the company.

Erin brings to Intouch over 10 years experience as a sales and marketing leader and was a 2019 recipient of a forty under 40 award in the National Capital Region. Erin has a proven ability to drive rapid growth in SaaS and service environments having worked with Just Eat and Reliant Home Comfort. Most recently Erin has launched a new SaaS business in the proptech space aiding in a company valuation of $50M in its first 12 months.

"I am very pleased that we were able to attract Erin to join our organization and am very much looking forward to her impact on the business in the newly created role at the company. Given the strength of our recurring services business and the incredible capabilities we now have with our software offerings the business is ready for someone like Erin to take it to the next level," said Cameron Watt, President & Chief Executive Officer of Intouch.

The Company is also reporting that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of options to purchase up to 100,000 common shares at an exercise price of C $.385 per share to employees and officers of the company. The options were granted October 8, 2019 and are valid until October 7, 2024.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Through its flagship SaaS product, LiaCXTM, Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com.

