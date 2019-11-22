Intouch Insight Ltd. Grants Stock Options

OTTAWA, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd. ("Intouch") (TSXV: INX) (OTCQB: INXSF). Michael Gaffney, Chairman of Intouch Insight Ltd. reports that the Company's board of directors has approved the grant of options to purchase up to 135,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.44 per share to officers of the Company. The options were granted November 22, 2019 and are valid until November 21, 2024.

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Through its flagship SaaS product, LiaCXTM, Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com.

