Intouch Insight Ltd. grants restricted shares units

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd. ("Intouch" or the "Company") (TSXV: INX) (OTCQB: INXSF) today announced that the Company's board of directors has approved the grant of 1,126,088 restricted share units ("RSU"), of which 431,785 were granted to directors and officers of the Company. The board granted the units on October 5th, when the underlying share price was $0.48, they vest on October 4th, 2021.

"The granting of the RSU pool today is in line with the plan approved by shareholders earlier this year and is designed to achieve several objectives. First, to compensate the individuals who contributed financially to Intouch, ensuring that we remain strong through the global pandemic. Only individuals who have contributed financially are receiving RSUs, and individuals receive them proportionately to what they have contributed compared to others who are sharing the pool. Second, to reward those contributors for staying committed to the Company and its success for the next 12 months. Lastly, it creates a culture of ownership where employees will have equity in the Company and be truly invested in creating additional shareholder value, " said Cameron Watt, President and CEO.

I am incredibly proud of our dedicated and hardworking team at Intouch.. The Company had to undertake many challenging cost containment activities this year, and we are pleased to be able to position the Company to emerge stronger than ever while allowing the entire team to benefit from our collective efforts. We thank our shareholders for their support in these efforts," said Watt.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight (TSXV: INX) (OTCQB: INXSF) offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Through its flagship SaaS product, LiaCXTM, Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com .

Certain statements included in this news release, including those relating to the Company's proposed transaction, future revenues and expansion, contain forward-looking statements, which by their nature are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to expectations, estimates, future events, and are based on information currently available to the Company and on hypotheses which it considers to be reasonable; however, management warns the reader that hypotheses relative to future events which are beyond the control of management could prove to be false, given that they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Intouch Insight Ltd.

For further information: Cathy Smith, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], 613-270-7916

Related Links

www.intouchinsight.com

