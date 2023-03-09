INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD. ANNOUNCES A RESTRUCTURE OF ITS OPERATIONS TEAM

OTTAWA, ON, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd , ("Intouch" or "the Company") (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF) a leader in customer experience measurement solutions, today announced its plans for an updated operational structure to guide the company through its next chapter.

With the renewed focus on SaaS revenue the Company is dedicating leadership resources to software. To support the shift in focus, its VP Operations, Andree-Anne Chailler, has made the decision to depart the Company effective May 31, 2023, and will start to reduce her workload starting April 1, 2023. Ms. Chailler joined Intouch when the Company acquired her family's business in 2015 and has been working with the CEO over the last several quarters to ensure that the Company is set up to benefit from her departure.

Brooke Kingyens, Director of Software will be responsible for the SaaS operations of the Company and Donna Goodwin, Director of Operations will be responsible for the services operations of the Company. Brooke has a degree in Computer Science and has been with Intouch since 2010 having held most operational positions in the company over the years. Donna has been in the industry for 20 years and joined the company in the fall of 2021 with the acquisition of SeeLevel where she held the position of COO.

"We are grateful to Andree-Anne for all her contributions to Intouch over the years including the way in which she has managed her own departure and are excited to see the impact that the new structure can have on our organization. Over the last few quarters, I have worked with Andree-Anne to put operational teams in place allowing us to develop multiple leaders within the organization while also spreading out operational responsibilities and enabling the company to grow more effectively," said Cameron Watt, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

"Donna has been working with Andree-Anne since the fall of 2021 acquisition and brings a wealth of experience including having been instrumental in the growth of SeeLevel for 6 years. At the same time Brooke has more knowledge of the Intouch suite of products than anyone on the planet and we are excited to have her leading the growth in this area," said Watt.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, geolocation data capture and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com .

