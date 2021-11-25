Intouch Insight Ltd. Announces 32% Revenue Growth and Q3 2021 Financial Results

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd., (Intouch or the Company) (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF) today announced its operating and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Revenue from Q3 2021 was $3,927,301, which was 32% higher than revenue of $2,965,928 in Q3 2020 due to ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Loss from operating activities was $17,909 in Q3 2021 compared to a net income of $484,374 in Q3 2020 as spending has increased to support revenue recovery. The quarter's net loss was $56,721 compared to a net income of $508,364 in Q3 2020. Company-defined adjusted EBITDA was $386,273 for Q3 2021, compared to $760,897 in Q3 2020. Gross Margin increased to 53.9% in Q3 2021 from 52.5% the prior year due to the shift in sales mix.

"We expect double-digit revenue growth in 2022 due to the increasing sales pipeline, the recent acquisition, and positively trending recurring software sales. Client programs are returning, new programs are starting and we are investing in our growth. As we look towards a post-pandemic future we are very excited at the opportunities that lay ahead for Intouch in terms of technological advancement and the resulting growth in recurring revenues," said Cameron Watt, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

"While we continue to invest in long term competitive advantages and differentiation through technology, we remain mindful of the overall financial health of the company and expect to continue to deliver EBITDA positive quarters," said Watt.

Consolidated Statements of Operations





Q3 2021

Q3 2020









Revenue $ 3,927,301 $ 2,965,928 Cost of services

1,811,343

1,408,721









Gross margin

2,115,959

1,557,207









Total operating expenses

2,133,868

1,072,833









Earnings (loss) from operating services

(17,909)

484,374









Other earnings (expense) including taxes)

(38,812)

25,670 Net income (loss) $ (56,721) $ 510,044

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Through its flagship SaaS product, LiaCX®, Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com.

SOURCE Intouch Insight Ltd.

For further information: Cathy Smith, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], 613-270-7916

