INTOUCH INSIGHT ANNOUNCES Q3 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Intouch Insight Ltd , ("Intouch" or "the Company") (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF) a leader in customer experience measurement solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Key highlights for Q3 2024

Revenue increased 18% to $6,656,664 compared to $5,634,594 in Q3 2023.

compared to in Q3 2023. Recurring services revenue increased 23% to $5,761,966 from $4,678,154 the prior year Q3.

from the prior year Q3. Gross margin increased to 48.2% from 41.7% in Q2 2024 due to the shift in product mix.

SaaS revenues grew 9% organically.

Operating expenses have grown 7% compared to prior year's Q3 as acquisition integration efforts continue.

Adjusted EBITDA remained positive increasing to $575,889 compared to $296,515 in Q2, 2024 and $509,762 in prior year Q3.

"Our financials illustrate that Intouch is a growing, profitable and financially self-sufficient business. Sales and marketing efforts are building on our thought leadership and improving brand recognition, particularly in the key target market segments of Quick Serve Restaurants and Petro Convenience, as evidenced by recent mainstage speaking invitations for four industry events," said Cameron Watt, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

"This year will mark the second year in a row with revenues over $25 Million and we expect growth to continue well beyond this level into the future," said Watt.

Consolidated Statements of Operations





















Q3 2024



Q3 2023



































Revenue



$ 6,656,664



$ 5,634,594









Cost of services 3,445,180



2,719,682



































Gross margin



3,211,484



2,914,912



































Total operating expenses 2,844,721



2,656,381



































Income from operating activities 366,763



258,531









Non-operating (expenses) income 87,297



(83,076)









Income tax recovery (expense) -



-









Net income (loss) $ 454,060



$ 175,455











About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, geolocation data capture and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com .

