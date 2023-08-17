INTOUCH INSIGHT ANNOUNCES Q2 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd ("Intouch" or "the Company") (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF), a leader in customer experience measurement solutions , today announced its operating and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Key highlights for Q2 2023

Gross margin increased to 54.8% from 48.5% in Q2 2022; and to 51.7% year to date from 50.1% year to date in 2022 due to a one-time lower margin project in 2022

SaaS revenues grew 16% organically for Q2, compared to the prior year, and 18% year to date over the prior year

revenues grew 16% organically for Q2, compared to the prior year, and 18% year to date over the prior year Revenue was $5,682,209 compared to $7,283,308 in Q2 2022 due to a one-time project in the prior year; year to date revenues were $10,779,150 compared to $12,527,624 in to the prior year

compared to in Q2 2022 due to a one-time project in the prior year; year to date revenues were compared to in to the prior year Recurring revenue was $5,588,618 in Q2 compared to $5,655,157 in Q2 2022

in Q2 compared to in Q2 2022 Q2 net income was $304,484 compared to $591,265 in Q2 2022; year to date net income was $119,970 compared to $324,826 in the prior year

compared to in Q2 2022; year to date net income was compared to in the prior year Adjusted EBITDA was $633,599 for Q2 compared to $805,926 in Q2 2022, year to date EBITDA was $655,688 compared to $997,614 in 2022

"We are pleased to have surpassed our pre-pandemic revenues, grown our SaaS business, and improved our margins. As we continue to grow our revenues, we will closely monitor our costs to ensure we are spending wisely and are ready to react to both positive and negative pressures," said Cameron Watt, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

"We are excited to onboard the strong and committed workforce and fantastic client programs that the previously announced acquisition will bring. The acquisition is currently planned to close on October 1. Ultimately this will provide another group of clients to whom we will be able to cross-sell our software offering, which has been steadily growing every year even throughout the pandemic," said Watt.

Consolidated Statements of Operations















Q2 2023



Q2 2022















Revenue





$ 5,682,209



$ 7,283,308 Cost of services



2,570,114



3,748,984















Gross margin



3,112,095



3,534,324















Total operating expenses



2,737,251



3,035,286















Earnings (loss) from operating activities 374,844



499,038 Other earnings (expense)



(70,360)



89,945 Income tax expense (recovery)



-



(2,282) Net earnings (loss)



$ 304,484



$ 591,265

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, geolocation data capture and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com .

