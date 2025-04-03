INTOUCH INSIGHT ANNOUNCES 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

OTTAWA, ON, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd , ("Intouch" or "the Company") (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF) a leader in customer experience measurement solutions, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Key highlights for 2024

Revenue increased 11% to $28,224,202 compared to $25,433,731 in 2023.

compared to in 2023. SaaS revenues grew 7% organically, the ninth consecutive year of growth.

Gross margin decreased to 44.5% from 46.2% in 2023 due to the shift in product mix, including lower margin Ardent revenues.

EBITDA increased 46% to $2,223,350 from $1,524,275 in 2023.

from in 2023. Net income has increased to $1,402,792 from a loss of $384,318 in 2023.

from a loss of in 2023. Earnings per share were $0.05 compared to a loss of $0.02 in 2023

"We are pleased with the financial results in 2024 having delivered the strongest year in the company's history with record profits. 82% of our revenues came from the United States and we do not expect to be impacted directly by the current government actions as we operate in the United States through a US corporation," said Cameron Watt, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

"Looking forward we remain committed to sustainable, profitable revenue while ensuring that the organization is able to generate the resources it requires," said Watt.

Consolidated Statements of Operations















2024



2023















Revenue





$ 28,224,202



$ 25,433,731 Cost of services



15,656,698



13,677,101















Gross margin



12,567,504



11,756,630















Total operating expenses



11,632,074



11,298,069















Income from operating activities



935,430



458,561 Non-operating (expenses) income

1,163,664



(690,444) Income tax recovery (expense)



(696,302)



(152,435) Net income (loss)



$ 1,402,792



$ (384,318)

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and services that help global brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance. Intouch helps clients collect and centralize data from multiple customer touch points, gives them actionable, real-time insights, and provides them with the tools to continuously improve customer experience. Founded in 1992, Intouch is trusted by over 300 of North America's most-loved brands for their customer experience management, customer survey, mystery shopping, mobile forms, operational and compliance audits, geolocation data capture and event marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit intouchinsight.com .

