"This is a big day for Videotron!" says Jean-François Pruneau, President and CEO of Videotron. "5G technology is throwing the doors open to a world of marvels and Videotron is very enthusiastic about embarking on the path to this promising and exciting future, in which technology will truly serve the daily needs and wants of our families and businesses."

In the short term, 5G technology will support faster upload and download speeds and the introduction of new applications. In the longer term, it will open up a world of possibilities for Videotron customers at work and at home. As always, Videotron will be at the forefront of implementing the new technology.

Powering Québec businesses

5G will become a vital economic driver for Québec businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, which will be able to use it as a springboard to develop their business, break into new markets and create products and services that cannot even be imagined today. Like 4G/LTE, which revolutionized business, 5G promises to boost competitiveness.

Partner of choice to support Quebecers' connected lifestyles

As announced a year ago, Videotron's 5G network will be rolled out over the next few years in collaboration with Samsung, a highly respected and experienced technology partner of choice. Samsung was the first company in the world to launch a 5G-compatible phone and was instrumental in making South Korea the first country in the world to install a 5G cellular network. Samsung has also made its mark as a technology partner for the implementation of 5G in the U.S., Japan and, most recently, New Zealand.

"It is a privilege to join forces with Videotron for the build-out of its 5G network," says Jeff Jo, President and CEO of Samsung Canada. "This first Canadian implementation will be an opportunity for us to apply our global experience in Canada. 5G will revolutionize Quebecers' mobile experience in many ways and we are pleased to be part of this major advance at Videotron."

Videotron has been testing 5G technology under real-life conditions at the Open-Air Laboratory for Smart Living since 2019, in collaboration with the École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS) and the Quartier de l'innovation, among others. Once fully implemented, 5G will make it possible to transmit data up to 20 times faster than existing networks, seamlessly connect approximately 1 million devices per km2, and bring latency, i.e. the time it takes for a signal to travel from the device to the network server and back, to almost nil.

For more information about Videotron's new 5G network, see the dedicated webpage .

About Videotron

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in cable television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of September 30, 2020, Videotron was serving 1,481,800 cable television customers and 452,900 subscribers to its Club illico video streaming service. Videotron is also the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,773,600 subscribers to its cable service as of September 30, 2020. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,452,600 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing wireline telephone service to 950,900 Québec households and organizations. Videotron has been recognized as one of Montréal's top employers.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom.

